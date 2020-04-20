BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor watched Clif Carroll build fellow American Southwest Conference member Sul Ross State into a perennial league contender over the last five years.
So during their search for a new men’s basketball coach following the retirement of Ken DeWeese last month, the Crusaders didn’t want to pass on the chance of hiring Carroll.
“We’ve had the opportunity to see him coach against us and build a winning program at Sul Ross State,” UMHB athletic director Randy Mann said. “I have been impressed with the way he coaches and the way his teams play.”
Carroll was announced Monday as the new man in charge of the Crusaders men’s basketball program, becoming just the fourth head coach in program history.
In a successful five-year stint at Sul Ross State in Alpine, Carroll guided the Lobos to three ASC West Division titles, a conference championship and a 78-55 record. For most of the 2016-17 season, he also coached the school’s women’s team, leading it to the only ASC tournament berth in program history.
“Sul Ross State hired me at a low point in my career and gave me a chance,” Carroll said. “Leaving wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it’s an honor that we did something that caught (UMHB’s) eye.”
Carroll, who also spent two seasons as the head coach at McMurry and served as an assistant at Lamar and in the junior college ranks at Collin County and South Plains, inherits a UMHB program that was 15-11 last season and won 400 games — including a trip to the NCAA Division III national championship game in 2013 — in 22 years under DeWeese.
“I have the utmost respect for Ken,” said Carroll, whose coaching career started as a student assistant for Bob Knight at Texas Tech. “In my opinion, he’s the best coach in the history of the ASC. I’ll be drinking from a well that’s already been dug. I’m going to continue the things that he started.”
Carroll goes from recruiting players for a program that’s geographically isolated but has the benefit of being part of a state school to one that’s centrally located but has a higher cost of attendance.
He believes it will be an easy transition to make.
“The commitment to excellence at UMHB is inspiring,” he said. “There is nothing they do that is second class. Absolutely everything they do is first class, and I want to be a part of that.
“We are going to find players that are the best fit for what we’re trying to do. I have no doubt I can find players that can compete for a national championship. We want high-character guys who will be heroes to kids of Belton and Temple.”
Carroll officially assumes his duties at UMHB on May 4. He and his wife, Beth, have two sons, Waylon and Willie.