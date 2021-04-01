BRYAN — No matter how well things are rolling for a team, there will be moments when things simply don’t go its way. Handling those instances, however small, can make or break a season.
Salado’s soccer season broke Thursday evening at Merrill Green Stadium, where the Eagles fell 3-1 to the Sealy Tigers in a boys Class 4A Region III quarterfinal match.
“Hats off to Sealy,” Salado coach Jared Cruddas said. “They did what they needed to do to secure a spot in the next round. Salado did not.”
Three yellow cards, several missed open opportunities and an unfortunate spin on a penalty kick were just a few of the issues the Eagles (20-3-1) had.
The Tigers (15-7) came out as the more aggressive team early on, taking seven shots in the first 13 minutes while limiting Salado to just three.
None of the Tigers’ first seven shots had much of an opportunity to go in as only two were on goal and both of those were deep. But the eighth shot put Sealy ahead early when Amador Lopez dribbled in from the left and passed across to Abraham Palencia, who had a clean shot for a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.
Sealy took only two more shots before Palencia’s penalty kick in the 35th minute went left and low. Salado goalkeeper Juaquin Tobias had it played well and deflected it, but the ball kept spinning and rolling to the opposite side of the goal and slowly crawled across the goal line before Tobias could clear it, upping the Tigers’ lead to 2-0.
“They were the aggressor and the calls were going their way,” Cruddas said. “So that got in our players’ heads. We should be able to manage that. It’s part of the game, but it did play a factor.”
The Eagles played with a sense of urgency the second half and were the more aggressive team but still had trouble getting anything by the Sealy defense, which matched Salado’s speed.
“We were expecting them to be fast, based on the opponents they played,” Sealy forward Ricky Avila said. “But we worked as a team and that’s how we got it done.”
It was Avila who capped the Tigers’ scoring from about 20 yards in the 52nd minute.
“They were a lot faster than we expected,” Cruddas said. “We knew they’d be quick up top, but their defenders played probably better than their attack did. They did not have many opportunities throughout the game. But the ones they did have, they finished them. That’s the difference in the game.”
The Eagles got on the board with 9:53 to play when Andrew Gilmore scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Nicholas Reichart lost control of the ball.
Sealy advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time in school history, while Salado had seven seniors play their final game.
“I love those kids,” Cruddas said “They are a fun group to be around. The seven seniors have been with me all four years, and it will be tough to them when we get back home. You can’t replace those shoes.”
Cruddas did find one positive parting word, though.
“The positive is we are already starting on next season,” he said. “Sealy is not.”