BELTON — Putting up big numbers is nothing new for Belton’s TJ Johnson. On Friday night, he put up the most important points when his team needed him most.
Johnson scored 16 of his game-high 34 points in the final quarter as the Tigers pulled away from Killeen Shoemaker late in a 78-68 District 12-6A victory at Tiger Gym.
“It was huge,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said of Johnson’s fourth quarter. “When you can step to the line with nobody around you and knock down (free throws), that takes a little something inside of you.”
Johnson was sent to the line six times in the final 2 minutes and made 11 of 12 free throws, including nine in a row.
He needed to be nearly perfect as the Grey Wolves, who trailed 30-22 at halftime and 51-44 at the end of the third, refused to give up.
They scored the first four points of the final frame to cut the lead to 51-48 about a minute in and stayed tight much of the quarter.
With 1:41 to play, the Tigers (14-3, 5-1 District 12-6A) led 65-61 and the Grey Wolves (5-11, 3-3) began the fouling strategy, sending Johnson to the line.
He made both on his first trip to extend the lead to 67-61 and, after a turnover by the Grey Wolves, Ben Jones added a basket to put the Tigers up 69-61.
Shoemaker answered with a quick bucket by K’zjari Herrera and again sent Johnson to the line.
This time, Johnson split the pair and the Grey Wolves cut it to 70-65 on a second-chance basket by Herivan Cotto-Figuerora with 48 seconds to play.
After two more Johnson free throws, Shoemaker’s Antwone Gonzales drained a 3 to cut it the 72-68 with 34.3 seconds left, giving the Grey Wolves a glimmer of hope.
But after Johnson’s next two free throws, the Grey Wolves missed a 3. Belton took possession and Johnson made it 76-68 with 14 seconds to play with his next two free throws. One final missed 3 by the Wolves sealed the game, though Johnson was sent back to the line with 1.9 to play to add the final two points.
“I have all the confidence in the world in him and any of these other guys,” Fossett said. “TJ gets all the press, but there’s so much going on all over. Kayden (Downs) hit big 3s. Ben (Jones) hit some big 3s. Everybody did something.”
Only four players hit the scorebook for the Tigers, though, as Trap Johnson had 19 points, Downs had 15 and Jones 10.
Ti’ajae Owens led the Grey Wolves with 18 points. Savion Jackson added 11 and Cotto-Figuerora had 10.
“At the end, it was closer than we wanted,” Fossett said. “But in this district, I told the guys during one of our fourth-quarter timeouts, ‘We can forget about 20-point wins. Every game is going to be close from here on out.’
“We found a way to win in the end. We did a good job taking care of the ball and didn’t turn it over.”