SALADO — Cameron Yoe and Whitney went toe-to-toe Thursday night, and the Yoemen came away with a leg up on the Wildcats in the teams’ Class 3A Region III quarterfinal series.
Yoe’s Bobby Borgas pushed a one-out bunt past charging Whitney first baseman Levi Whitehead, scoring Adam Cardona to cap a three-run bottom of the seventh inning and send the Yoemen to a 7-6 walk-off win at Eagle Field.
“That was huge. Hat’s off to our guys,” overwhelmed albeit extremely thrilled Yoe head coach Hector Delgadillo said. “Just finding ways. That’s what we talk about. Finding ways, and that’s what our guys did tonight.
“It could’ve gone either way.”
And it nearly went the way of the Wildcats (23-10), who took a 4-1 lead in the third and didn’t trail until Cardona crossed home plate and Borgas was mobbed by his teammates in foul territory down the first base line.
The Yoemen (26-6) were down 6-4 heading into their final at-bat, which began with back-to-back walks by Dillan Akin and Marino Cardona off reliever Dawson Hightower. Adam Cardona (4-for-4) then bunted for a hit to load the bases ahead of Brannon McCall’s deep sacrifice flyout to center that plated Akin for 6-5.
Nate Callaway took over for Dawson and was greeted by Jaidyn Sanchez’s game-tying RBI single to right field that scored courtesy runner Armondo Reyes and also advanced Adam Cardona to third.
Borgas, who finished 2-for-4 from the ninth spot in the lineup, followed with his bunt to win it.
Game 2 is 7:30 tonight at Whitney, and Game 3, if necessary, is 2 p.m. Saturday in Cameron.
“One of those games, you know, the coin flip. Who’s got home? The last team with an at-bat,” Whitney coach Michael Villarreal said. “What we’ve done all year is respond. This one did kind of sting but we’re at home (for Game 2), and we’re tough to beat at home. If Cameron beats us then you tip your hat and they deserve to move on. Hopefully we can stretch this to the brink.”
Tracer Lopez led off Yoe’s first with a triple to the wall in left field, and he scored shortly after on Ryan Host’s sacrifice fly to right for the Yoemen’s early 1-0 advantage.
The Wildcats ran themselves into a rally-thwarting double play in the second when Yoe’s defense recorded two outs via rundowns — one between third base and home plate and the other between second and third.
Yoe didn’t cash in on a two-on, no-out situation in the third when Whitney starter Colby Estill stranded Borgas, who singled, and Lopez, who walked, on second and first by inducing three consecutive flyouts.
The Wildcats didn’t miss the opportunity they created in the fourth, scoring four runs on four hits — including RBI singles by Garrett Peacock and Kannon Watson, and a run-scoring double by Cade Baker — off McCall to take a 4-1 lead.
Yoe was within 4-3 after Adam Cardona tripled in Marino Cardona (2-for-3) and then scored on an errant relay throw from right field in the fourth.
Whitney scored a single run in the fifth that Yoe countered with Adam Cardona’s RBI single in its half to make it 5-4. The Wildcats added what looked to be an insurance run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.
“We can’t go (into Game 2) thinking they are just going to hand it to us,” said Delgadillo, whose team finished with 12 hits. “They’re a good team and (Villarreal) does a good job over there. For us, we have to make sure we’re up and ready to go from the first pitch to the last out.”