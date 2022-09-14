Belton notebook

Belton’s Diego Coleman pulls in a touchdown reception against Huntsville last week. The Tigers are at San Angelo Central on Friday.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — Somewhere along the 100-mile route home from Brenham two weeks ago, Belton encountered a figurative fork in the road as it absorbed the disappointment of a 42-7 defeat. Collectively, the Tigers decided to alter their approach.

Tags