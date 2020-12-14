BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor built an 11-point lead by halftime and coasted to a 69-56 victory over North Texas-Dallas on Monday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
Taylor Kollmorgen scored a team-high 13 points for the Lady Crusaders (3-1), who shot only 36 percent (27-of-75) from the field — including a 1-for-11 effort from 3-point range — but forced 26 turnovers and owned a 53-42 advantage on the boards.
Olivia Champion added 12 points for UMHB.
ShanDrea Yeldell had a game-high 20 points for the Trailblazers (1-6), who used only six players — two of whom fouled out, leaving them with just four players on the court in the final minute of the game.
Di’Ambria Whyte added 16 points, and Mykayla Dumas chipped in 11 for UNTD.
The Lady Crusaders play their final game before the Christmas break when they visit LeTourneau in non-conference action Friday night.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 69,
North Texas-Dallas 56
NORTH TEXAS-DALLAS (1-6)
Yeldell 7-18 5-9 20, Whyte 5-9 6-10 16, Dumas 4-12 1-2 11, Lopez 0-10 3-4 3, Ritchie 2-6 2-2 6, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 17-27 56.
UMHB (3-1)
Eggleston 1-3 1-4 3, T.Kollmorgen 5-11 3-5 13, McLeod 2-11 2-2 6, Martin 2-5 0-2 4, Elliott 2-3 2-2 6, Champion 5-11 1-2 12, Bonilla 1-5 0-0 2, Faux 1-8 1-2 3, K.Kollmorgen 2-3 2-2 6, Benton 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, Paeu 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 27-75 14-25 69.
North Texas-Dallas 9 18 12 17 — 56
UMHB 16 22 14 17 — 69
3-Point Goals—North Texas-Dallas 3-18 (Dumas 2-3, Yeldell 1-7, Ritchie 0-3, Lopez 0-5), UMHB 1-11 (Champion 1-1, Martin 0-1, Bonilla 0-1, McLeod 0-2, Benton 0-2, Faux 0-4). Fouled Out—Whyte, Dumas; T.Kollmorgen. Rebounds—North Texas-Dallas 42 (Whyte 11), UMHB 53 (Eggleston, Jones 9). Assists—North Texas-Dallas 8 (Yeldell 3), UMHB 18 (Elliott 4). Total Fouls—North Texas-Dallas 21, UMHB 23.