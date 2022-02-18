BELTON — It’s no secret that the Belton girls soccer team has been scoring goals almost at will since District 12-6A play began in late January.
The league-leading Lady Tigers kept it that way Friday night.
Belton’s Makenna Morrow had a hat trick by halftime, finishing with five goals to help the Lady Tigers to a comfortable four-goal lead at the break in an eventual 9-0 victory over rival Temple at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
It marked the eighth straight win since Belton (11-4-2, 8-0) began league play with a 5-0 decision over the Tem-Cats on Jan. 25.
For Temple (4-9-1, 3-4-1) — which had won three of its last five and entered Friday’s action in fifth place — the setback halted a three-match streak without a loss.
In the Bell County rivals’ match last month, it was freshman Ava Itz who netted a pair of goals in the first 5 minutes while Morrow and Daysha Thomas tacked on a goal each to lead Belton to a 4-0 halftime lead.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers looked to Morrow to build their first-half edge with goals in the fifth, 12th and 27th minutes from the junior forward, and Jezy Vazquez had a goal in the sixth minute to account for Belton’s halftime advantage.
The Lady Tigers didn’t slow down in the second half.
Morrow again got things started after the break with a shot past Temple goalkeeper Ericka Gutierrez from about 10 yards away in the 44th minute.
After Thomas and Maddie Romero scored to make it 7-0, Morrow tallied for the final time on a sharp kick from the right side that angled past a busy Gutierrez, who finished with eight saves, including a nice diving stop on a Morrow shot in the 50th minute that Gutierrez deflected just wide with her outstretched left foot.
Belton outshot Temple 17-0, also getting a Sara Navarro goal in the 62nd.
The win was Belton’s fifth in its last six matches by at least eight goals, and the Lady Tigers have outscored their district competition 61-1 for an average of 7.6 goals per match.
Belton will host Copperas Cove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Temple hosts Bryan.