BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Tuesday’s Scores
Southwestern 18, Mary Hardin-Baylor 13
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-4A
Salado 4, Lake Belton 0
Lake Belton 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Salado 000 310 x — 4 7 1
Flores, Law (5) and Jones. Strickland and Heath. W—Strickland. L—Flores. 2B—S: Adams.
Records — Lake Belton 7-6, 1-1; Salado 7-4, 2-0.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 7, Lexington 0
Rogers 003 112 0 — 7 9 1
Lexington 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Guzman, Dolgener (7) and Hoelscher. Miller, Patschke (5), M.Schimank (6), Snyder (7) and K.Schimank. W—Guzman. L—Miller. 2B—R: Wolfe, Guzman; L: M.Schimank.
Records — Rogers 10-2-1, 1-0; Lexington NA, 0-1.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Bryan 6, Temple 1
Belton 3, Copperas Cove 2, 8 innings
Bremond 10, Holland 2
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 11, Belton 1 (6)
Temple 401 402 x — 11 12 2
Belton 000 100 x — 1 1 3
Ruiz and Valdez. Jordan, Reyes (4) and Curran, Holman (5). W—Ruiz. L—Jordan. HR—T: Wiser. 2B—T: Valdez; B: Reyes.
Records — Temple 12-7, 4-0; Belton 7-11-1, 1-3.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Lexington 5, Rogers 1