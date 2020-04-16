GRANGER — Granger ISD announced Thursday that Stephen Brosch will be the Lions’ interim athletic director and football head coach for the remainder of this school year and through the 2020-2021 year.
Brosch joined Granger in 2012 and served as defensive coordinator for the last five seasons. He also assisted with track and field, baseball and was the boys head basketball coach from 2015-2019.
“If there is one dream or passion I have, it’s to embrace and give the life lessons that can be taught in the game of football, or in athletics in general, and turn it into something that young men and women can build on for the rest or their life,” Brosch said. “As coaches, we have the biggest opportunity to influence and mold future leaders and I wake up every day thankful for that opportunity.”
Brosch replaces former AD and football head coach Walt Brock, who accepted the same position with Schulenburg last month. Brock led the Lions to a 25-12 record during his three-year tenure and reached the playoffs every season. Granger went 9-4 last year and 11-2 in 2018 with consecutive appearances in the third round of the postseason.
Brosch led a defense that allowed less than 20 points per game over the last two seasons.
“It was not hard to look and find Coach Brosch as the best fit for our athletic director and head football coach moving forward,” Granger superintendent Randy Willis said. “He has been a successful teacher and coach for our district over the past eight years. I have all the confidence he will continue that success in this new leadership position for our school district.”