BELTON — Since the NCAA Division III playoffs expanded to 32 teams in 2005, there have been only three years in which Mary Hardin-Baylor went on the road for a postseason game prior to the national quarterfinals.
The fourth such instance comes in the second round Saturday afternoon, when No. 3 UMHB (10-1) clashes with No. 6 Trinity (11-0) on the Tigers’ home field in San Antonio.
But with last year’s semifinal victory at Wisconsin-Whitewater and this season’s key American Southwest Conference victories at Hardin-Simmons and Howard Payne under their belt, Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon is confident his players understand what it takes to be successful on the road.
“It’s a strength of our team. We’ve had to win some big games on the road, and this is no different,” said Harmon, whose team will try to take the step toward claiming its second straight national title. “We have 30 guys on our team that were involved in the national championship last year. No other program in this tournament has that. We’re the most experienced team in this thing.
“Our guys know what’s going to happen. We just focus on ourselves and go play football, and not be caught up in the pomp and circumstance of how things happen. We just play football and be ourselves.”
The other years the Crusaders were on the road in the early rounds since playoff expansion, they were 3-1 in those games.
UMHB won in the first round at Trinity in 2005, won in the first round at Central in 2009 before falling the following week at Linfield, and won at Hardin-Simmons in 2015.
Big honor
It was announced Tuesday that UMHB senior quarterback Kyle King is one of 15 semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, presented annually to the most outstanding player in Division III based on excellence in athletics, academics and community service.
King owns single-game program records for yards passing (463), completions (28) and touchdown passes (six) and the career record for TD throws (72). The ASC offensive player of the year has thrown for 2,870 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.
King is the sixth UMHB player to be a semifinalist for the award.
Don’t forget the ground game
Much is made about UMHB’s production through the air with King and a large group of play-making receivers, but the Crusaders can be just as effective on the ground.
Behind the blocking of center Jeffery Sims, guards Jesse Hoke and Matt Sanders and tackles Reuel Tandoh and Ethan Ruckman, the quartet of running backs Aphonso Thomas, Kenneth Cormier, Kenneth Miller and Montana Miller averages 215.9 yards rushing per game.
“I think we have four tailbacks who could start at any Division III program. None of them have gaudy stats because we use them all,” Harmon said. “It’s a credit to our offensive line. It’s the same five (linemen) from last year’s national championship game. They’re very unselfish and they’re the heartbeat of our team.”
First-round upsets
Last week’s first-round upsets included Springfield winning at No. 23 Endicott, Utica winning at No. 13 Susquehanna and — perhaps the biggest of all — Aurora going on the road to knock off six-time national champion and 11th-ranked UW-Whitewater.
The Warhawks were eliminated just two months after making a goal-line stand and driving the length the field of the field for a touchdown in the final minute to hand UMHB its only loss of the season.
“In Division III, a bunch of programs have caught up to other ones and there’s more balance. Anybody can beat anybody on a Saturday. That’s why you play the games,” Harmon said. “You have to be ready every week, or you’re going to be stacking your thigh pads.”
Holiday week
In his first season as head coach, Harmon is pretty much sticking to the same Thanksgiving week schedule that predecessor Pete Fredenburg followed.
The Crusaders practiced at their normal time Tuesday, will work out an hour earlier today and practice again Thursday morning before being released to spend Thanksgiving with family or friends. They’ll reconvene Friday morning in time to depart for San Antonio.
One of the few differences is the absence of the holiday meal for the coaches and their families at Fredenburg’s house.
“My staff is young and most of them have family near and wanted to do something with them, so we’re not doing a big coaches meal,” Harmon said. “My youngest son said, ‘Are we going to Pete’s for Thanksgiving?’ That’s all both of my sons have ever known for Thanksgiving. That’s pretty neat because that shows just how long we’ve been practicing on Thanksgiving.”