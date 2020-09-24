BELTON — While sitting at home during one of his online classes and scribbling down notes, it’s almost like Charles Williams III is a different person. In those times, the quiet, mild-mannered student who typically keeps to himself by deflecting attention to others is a stark contrast compared to the senior football player.
Whether in the locker room, on the practice field or under the Friday night lights, Williams’ voice is easily identified by his Belton teammates. He doesn’t yell for the sake of added noise, though, and his decision to speak up is never without intent.
In short, when Williams speaks, the Tigers listen.
“I’ve tried to be more vocal this year. I was kind of the quiet kid last year since that was my first year at Belton. But this year, I’ve been extremely vocal, helping other players get to where they need to be,” said Williams, who will start at defensive end in the season opener against Georgetown tonight at Tiger Field. “Most people don’t want to be vocal because they don’t want to be looked at as the bad guy or fun killer. But at a certain point, you’ve got to get serious.”
Williams isn’t always so stern and demanding, even if his coaches have to remind him to smile every now and then. His demeanor has garnered the respect and love of his teammates, and the confidence of his coaches.
“He’s a great leader. The kids love him and he’s got a magnetic personality,” first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “Since I’ve gotten here, he’s been one of the kids who has taken charge and helped lead the younger kids.”
Williams’ desire to be a strong leader stems from the Tigers’ performance last season when they finished 3-7 and missed the playoffs. While injuries played a part in that outcome, Williams believes there were other factors that also contributed.
“We had some leaders, but not everyone was bought-in and that led us on the path we had last year. So we’re preaching leadership this year,” said Williams, who had 42 tackles — five for losses, including 2½ sacks — and forced three fumbles last season. “Football is something I’m very passionate about. So when I feel like something is not going right or something could be better, I feel like I need to speak up because I want nothing but for us to win.”
Williams’ passion resonates as if he’s lived in Central Texas is whole life. However, he and his family made two stops before finding their way to the Lone Star State.
Williams was born and spent the early part of his childhood in Philadelphia. His family moved to North Carolina when he was in the fifth grade and he attended A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, N.C. Williams played for the Wonders as a freshman and sophomore before his parents told him about their upcoming move to Texas — a discussion that did not go over well.
“I didn’t want to leave because I thought I was going to finish out high school with the people I started with. I understand that my parents only wanted what was best for me and to see me have the best opportunities, but I wasn’t happy to be leaving,” said Williams, who loves being outside and enjoyed the North Carolina landscape. “There were a bunch of lakes where we lived and the scenery was really beautiful. You could pull up and just park there and watch the sunset and the clouds and just chill out.
“I like being outside, but it’s harder in Texas because it’s so hot.”
The heat wasn’t the only difference Williams noticed when his family moved to Texas last year. While in Kannapolis, Williams said the community supported the football team, but it was nothing compared to the support Belton offers its Tigers.
“The community here is very involved,” Williams said. “Where I came from, we had some community support, but it wasn’t as big as it was down here. I could tell that everybody in this community cares a lot about the football program and does a lot to help us out.”
Williams said he and his teammates will continue to rely on the support in what he hopes is a bounce-back season for the Tigers. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Williams’ size and length give Belton another weapon at defensive end to complement senior Malik Jackson, who had a team-high 11 tackles for losses — 5½ of which were sacks — among his 70 stops last year.
“His long arms really help us on defense and help him get into the backfield and wreak havoc back there,” Sniffin said. “He works hard, handles his business and sets the bar for his teammates. He’s a great kid to have on our team.”