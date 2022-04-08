Temple took an early lead with Lily Wiser’s three-run home run in the first inning, but that was mostly all the Tem-Cats managed in dropping a 9-4 decision to Killeen Ellison in District 12-6A action Friday night at Tem-Cat Field.
Temple (15-10, 7-3) won six straight games to start league play and entered Friday alone in second place but has dropped three of its last four.
Ellison (4-6 in 12-6A) scored in each of the first four innings, getting a two-run shot over the left-center field wall from Elayna Goff to take a 4-3 lead in the third.
It was all the Lady Eagles needed, though Ellison pitcher Kiki Rogers helped her cause in the fourth by adding an insurance run with a two-out single through the middle to score Gwyn Gebert, who had reached on an error.
Rogers finished 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Ellison’s 11-hit output. She also settled down in the circle, allowing just two hits over the middle five innings, including retiring seven straight Tem-Cats at one point.
The Lady Eagles broke it open in the seventh, using three Temple errors to add four runs to their lead despite getting only one hit.
Leading 5-3 in the sixth, Ellison also had a run waived off after Taylor Brodine scored from third on a Gebert ground out back to Brooke Knox in the circle. Knox fielded the grounder and looked Brodine back to third before firing late to first, after which first baseman Meagan Easley threw home to try to get Brodine, who slid in just in front of Jordyn Valdez’s tag.
Both runners were called safe but after the umpires convened, they ruled runner interference on Gebert at first, thus calling her out and waiving off Brodine’s run.
Knox got out of the inning without any damage by getting Rogers to ground out.
Down 9-3, Temple mounted its best threat in the seventh, loading the bases with one out but managed only a Wiser sacrifice fly to score its lone run of the inning.
Chloe Prentiss led the Tem-Cats at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs.
Temple hosts rival Belton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.