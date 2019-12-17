J’Don Garcia made everything he put up in the third quarter, and Jaden Pate put the finishing touches on Temple’s 71-43 win over Belton in the Wildcats’ District 12-6A opener Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
Garcia scored 14 of his 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the third, including 4-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. Pate, who finished with a game-high 25 points, had eight in the third and nine over the final 8 minutes to help keep the Wildcats (11-0) perfect on the season.
“I had a lot of open shots, so I just had to step up for my teammates,” Garcia said. “I was gaining some confidence out there. My coach is always telling me to shoot when I’m open, so that gives me a lot of confidence.”
Quentin Johnston dropped in 12 points as Temple’ only other double-figure scorer.
Belton (11-4, 0-2) dropped its second straight district test and struggled to hold onto the ball. The Tigers committed 15 turnovers — compared to Temple’s nine — resulting in several empty possessions in which Belton failed to register a shot.
TJ Johnson led the Tigers with 11 points. Ben Jones chipped in eight and Josh Rardin added seven for Belton, which was 2-of-22 from beyond the arc in the first half and 4-of-34 for the night.
“You don’t see many big posts out there for us that we can bang it in there to,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “(Shooting 3s) is what we’ve got to do. We don’t have any big, athletic posts so we’re going to play like we’re going to play. Some days they fall. Some days they don’t.”
After having a 26-5 first-quarter lead dwindle to 30-21 by halftime, the Wildcats responded with a 10-3 run out of the break. Pate made a 3-pointer and converted a steal into a fast-break layup to make it 40-24, before Garcia took advantage of wide-open shots. Garcia made three consecutive 3s before converting on a layup, and he capped off a dazzling shooting frame with another 3 that put Temple ahead 56-31 with 45 seconds remaining in the third.
Pate ensured Temple’s record would remain unblemished by making four of five shots in the fourth, giving him 17 points after halftime. His layup with just more than 3 minutes remaining all but sunk any thoughts of a Tigers rally.
“Our energy and stamina played a big role in this one,” Pate said. “We were able to wear them down a little bit and run and push the ball. Stamina is what we work on a lot, so that’s what we use to our advantage.”
Belton trailed 26-8 heading into the second quarter, but the Tigers committed just two turnovers in the period and outscored Temple 13-4 to head into the locker room with a manageable deficit. The Tigers went 6-of-17 from the floor in the second quarter, compared to Temple’s 3-of-14.
The Wildcats finished 29-of-62 from the field (47 percent) and made 10 of 26 attempts from 3-point range. Temple continues district play at Killeen on Friday.
Belton shot 17-of-56 (30 percent) and hosts Waco University on Friday before the Christmas break.