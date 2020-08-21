SALADO — Kristi Wilk has emphasized that her team is a young group. Of Salado’s 12 players, seven are new to varsity volleyball, leaving the Lady Eagles head coach eager for her team to gain experience that in reality takes time to cultivate.
Good thing for Salado, Lainey Taylor already is used to competing at the varsity level.
Time and again, specifically during the fourth and final set at Eagle Gym, the junior outside hitter gave Salado a much-needed boost whether it was with a kill, dig or one-handed volley to keep the ball in play. Her game-high 16 kills helped pave the way for a 25-16, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22 win for the Lady Eagles over the Snook Lady Jays on Friday night that ended a three-match losing streak.
For Taylor, it was business as usual.
“I was just doing my part,” Taylor said. “I know that the team relies on me as an outside hitter, so I have to be ready when they need me. We fought hard and it was good to get the win.”
After dropping the potential match-clinching third set, Salado (4-3) jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the fourth after a kill by Taylor. A block by Alex Dworaczyk followed by back-to-back kills from Taylor pushed the Lady Eagles ahead 11-5, and Kenslee Konarik’s kill made it 17-11.
But Snook took advantage of Salado serving mistakes and miscues at the net to stay in it, pulling within 22-18. Dworaczyk’s ace put the Lady Eagles on victory’s door step and, despite four straight points by the Lady Jays, Salado closed things out when Snook couldn’t get off a clean return.
“We put two strong sets together to start off, but then we ran into some trouble because we weren’t playing clean. That’s something we’ve struggled with and have to get better at,” Wilk said. “Part of it is we’re so young. Once we get more reps together, I think a lot of those little things that hurt us will go away.”
Salado handled Snook in the first two sets, opening up 10-3 and 20-8 leads in Game 1, and then leading 13-8 in Game 2 before going on a 12-4 run — a burst that included Darci Pryor’s consecutive aces and Snook (2-2) returning a number of Salado attacks out of bounds and into the net — for the 25-12 victory and 2-0 match advantage.
Game 3 was a different story for Salado, as the Lady Eagles never led and tied the set just twice at 2-and 4-all. Riley Green finished with a team-high nine kills for Snook, most of which came in the third set.
“I intentionally schedule a tough non-district schedule as a 2A because I know it will only help us down the road and Salado has a good team this year,” Snook head coach Hannah Chambers said. “I was proud of the way we battled back and showed mental toughness. I wish we didn’t have to get into a do-or-die situation in order to play that way, though.”
The Lady Eagles bounced back and got off to a better start in the fourth set, helped in part by adhering to a simple message their coach reiterated during the break.
“I just told them not to second guess how good they were and to trust themselves,” Wilk said. “We get into a rut of worrying about making mistakes instead of just playing. Sometimes we play not to lose instead of playing to win. But I’m proud of finishing it off and getting a needed win. We can’t always rely on individuals rather than the overall team.”
Until the Lady Eagles get to that point, Taylor is willing to help.
“Whatever the team needs from me, I’m ready,” she said. “We’re getting better and better each day. We all want to see how good we can be.”