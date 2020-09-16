Cameron Yoe, Bruceville-Eddy and Rosebud-Lott confirmed Wednesday that their Friday night non-district football games were canceled because of issues with COVID-19.
The Yoemen were supposed to host Lexington, the Eagles were to play Jewett Leon at home and the Cougars were scheduled to play Johnson City LBJ at Copperas Cove.
“Due to conditions related to COVID-19 and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, The C.H. Yoe High School varsity football team will not be participating in its game this Friday, September 18 against Lexington,” Cameron ISD superintendent Kevin Sprinkles wrote in a release Wednesday afternoon.
The Yoemen are currently 2-1 this season. Earlier this week, Yoe shut down its football facilities for one day after a student-athlete received a positive coronavirus test, the team said on Twitter.
“The varsity football program will suspend operations for the rest of this week,” Sprinkles added Wednesday.
Yoe’s JV and ninth-grade games against Lake Belton today are uninterrupted because the Yoemen sub-varsity squads do not share locker rooms with the varsity and the players have had minimal contact, the school’s release said.
The Eagles, who started the year 0-2, got into the win column last week by beating Florence. The Cougars (2-1), led by first-year head coach Brandon Hicks, had won their previous two games.