ITALY — Academy erased a 14-point deficit, taking a couple of leads early in the third quarter, but Malakoff kept pace and held the Lady Bees at bay throughout the fourth to earn a hard-fought 48-40 win in a Class 3A area-round playoff game Friday night.
Academy (29-8), which lived and died by the 3-pointer most of the night, got back-to-back 3s from Rhea White and Willow Dorsey less than a minute into the second half to assume its first lead of the game at 24-22 after Dorsey’s shot from the top of the key.
The teams traded leads a couple of times after that during a third quarter in which neither team separated itself too much, though Hillary Dawson buried a 3 for the Lady Tigers (23-11) then found Shatarria Dowell for a layup inside the frame’s final minute to send Malakoff into the final stanza up by five.
Dawson and Dowell combined for the first four points of the fourth to push the edge out to nine points, and the Lady Bees never got closer than four the rest of the way.
“Taking care of the ball, that was the biggest thing,” Malakoff head coach Meghan Hyde said. “That’s been our biggest problem all year, and I think that and continuing to rebound and understanding our defensive assignments kind of helped us get past the hump there at the end.”
The Lady Tigers, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games, got seven of their final 11 points from the free throw line over the game’s final 3 minutes after Payten Conde netted five points in a row to pull Academy to within 37-33 with 4:38 left.
“I felt like we settled down and started hitting some shots and doing a little bit better job defensively against them,” said Academy head coach Brian Pursche, whose team trailed by 11 points after the opening stanza and had a nine-game winning streak snapped.
“Malakoff did some things offensively that they hadn’t really shown on film. I mean, give them credit. Those girls knocked some shots down,” Pursche continued. “I think the difference was the fact that both my bigs and my point guard were struggling with foul trouble, so we had a size disadvantage there when they were off the floor. That hurt us defensively.”
Conde, who led all players with 15 points, sat the entire third quarter with three fouls while Academy starting post Aislinn Chaffin, who had team highs with six boards and three blocks, also was hampered with foul trouble from the start.
Academy, which shot 7-of-25 from 3-point range and 13-of-50 overall, clawed back despite struggling early as turnovers and one-shot possessions piled up.
Malakoff built its biggest lead early in the second quarter when Ava Perkins’ steal led to a Kaitlyn Massingill 3-pointer from the top of the key to make for a 17-3 advantage with 7:38 left in the period.
Perkins had a game-high seven steals while Massingill and Dawson each scored 14 points to pace the Lady Tigers, who got 15 points off turnovers in the game’s first 16 minutes and finished with 18 points from Academy miscues. They Lady Bees finished with 17 points off turnovers, all but five of which came in the second half.
Conde accounted for Academy’s lone field goal in the first quarter with a 3, and the junior drained another shot from beyond the arc with 6:31 left before the break to snap Malakoff’s 11-0 run.
Conde’s shot also sparked a nine-point Academy spurt that included a pair of White 3s and was punctuated by Conde’s transition layup to cut the gap to 17-14 with 4:01 left before halftime.
“The girls never quit. This group is a special group. They just play for each other,” said Pursche, whose team dressed four seniors — White, Conde, Hannah Garmon and Mackenzie Peters. “I love their chemistry and they just showed that they were going to fight until the end and they did a great job of overcoming all the foul trouble and still give us an opportunity to win the game at the end.”