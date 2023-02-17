Academy-Malakoff girls hoops

Academy’s Rhea White (5) tries to drive past Malakoff’s Ava Perkins in the Lady Bees’ 48-40 area-round playoff loss Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

ITALY — Academy erased a 14-point deficit, taking a couple of leads early in the third quarter, but Malakoff kept pace and held the Lady Bees at bay throughout the fourth to earn a hard-fought 48-40 win in a Class 3A area-round playoff game Friday night.