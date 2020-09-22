JARRELL — The Jarrell Lady Cougars and Salado Lady Eagles had to wait 90 minutes beyond their scheduled start time before squaring off in their District 19-4A opener Tuesday night.
It was worth the wait for the Lady Cougars, who prevailed 27-25, 23-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10 in an intense battle that went the distance.
Like the previous four sets, the final one was tight and stood at 9-all. Jarrell grabbed the momentum by turning to its go-to player, Macy Taber, who had six of her 11 kills in the final set — including a powerful attack from the left side that broke the tie and gave the Lady Cougars the lead.
Jarrell (10-8) followed with a point by Reina Lawson, who struck down an over-pass by the Lady Eagles (8-10). Salado coach Kristi Wilk and the Lady Eagles argued Lawson hit the net or at least reached over, but to no avail.
Salado was then called for back-to-back double-hits, giving the Lady Cougars a 13-9 lead.
After Jarrell was called for a net violation, Taber found open space from the left for another kill, and Lawson followed with an ace to close out the match.
Before the final run, the last set was tied six times, a theme that was prevalent throughout the night. Overall, there were 29 points played with the score tied.
It was at 11-all in the fourth before the Lady Cougars got separation enough to force the final set, getting kills by Lawson and Ta’Lincia Dewitte along with three Salado hitting errors to go up 16-11. After Salado got within 16-12, Jarrell went on 6-1 run that was highlighted by kills from Taber, Alyssa Bell and Alexis Quintanilla and an ace by Kalaey Koenig.
Lainey Taylor had 13 kills for the Lady Eagles, and Katey Bartek added 10.