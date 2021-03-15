BELTON — It’s semifinal week for Mary Hardin-Baylor, or at least the closest thing to it during this abbreviated spring football season.
The Crusaders (3-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) host Louisiana College (2-1, 2-1) at noon Saturday, with the winner earning a spot in next week’s conference championship game in Abilene against Hardin-Simmons (3-0, 3-0), which has already clinched its shot at the title.
Without a national championship to chase, the ASC crown is UMHB’s lone goal this spring. But the Crusaders won’t get a chance to add another trophy to their collection without a win Saturday.
“The environment feels a playoff game. It gives you a sense of urgency and gets your motor running,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “We have guys who have been there before and played in national championship games. They understand the significance of big games and the preparation that has to go into it. I’ll be shocked if our guys don’t give a tremendous effort.”
The Crusaders haven’t played since a shaky 30-28 victory over East Texas Baptist on March 6 — a performance that prompted the coaching staff to get back to basics last week.
“The coaches and players were all very intense in practice last week,” Fredenburg said. “We went back to some fundamental issues, and I think it paid great dividends. But that won’t be proven until we play Saturday.”
Louisiana College is coming off last week’s 34-31 win over Southwestern that kept the Wildcats in the hunt for a berth in the ASC title game. After jumping out to a 13-0 lead, LC gave up 31 consecutive points before rallying with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to escape the Pirates.
Sal Palermo III threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, who racked up 434 total yards while limiting Southwestern to 270.
“They play really hard. They can run and throw it, and the quarterback does a nice job of delivering the ball,” Fredenburg said of the Wildcats. “Winning the ballgame like they did last week probably gives them a lot of confidence.
“I told our guys that they have to forget about the past years, because this is a different kind of Louisiana College team. They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
Confidence is something UMHB has been looking for from its quarterbacks. Sophomore Tommy Bowden has struggled to throw the ball but possesses the ability to break long runs, while junior Kyle King is the more effective passer but without the dynamic running skills.
Fredenburg said the starting job still belongs to Bowden but expects both quarterbacks to play Saturday.
“We just feel like Tommy has the incredible ability to run, so we need to get him in situations where he can use his foot speed,” Fredenburg said. “Kyle will play some, too, because he’s a competitor and sees the field so well.”