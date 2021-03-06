MARSHALL — Anthony Avila kicked a 37-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining, and the Mary Hardin-Baylor defense came up with one more stop to preserve the Crusaders’ 30-28 victory over East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon.
UMHB (3-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) totaled only 240 yards — 139 passing and 101 rushing — but forced six turnovers to offset 354 yards passing by Tigers quarterback Troy Yowman.
After Yowman’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Cornelius Merchant staked ETBU (2-2, 2-2) to a 7-0 lead, the Crusaders answered with scoring runs of 26 yards by Montana Miller and 10 yards by Kyle King to take a 13-7 lead into halftime.
UMHB stretched its advantage to 27-7 on Tommy Bowden’s 24-yard TD pass to Kadarius Daniel and Melek Hamilton’s 11-yard TD run, before ETBU scored again on Yowman’s 27-yard throw to DeCarlos Frazier with 1:19 left in the third quarter.
Yowman’s 4-yard TD pass to Tariq Gray, and Bailey Badeaux’s short scoring plunge pushed ETBU out front 28-27 with 7:34 remaining. After Avila’s field goal, the Crusaders turned away the Tigers on fourth down at the UMHB 48-yard line to seal it.
UMHB’s Jefferson Fritz intercepted Yowman twice, and Akeem Jackson and Titus Dunk had one interception each.
King was 5-of-13 passing for 81 yards to go along with 33 yards rushing, and Bowden was 7-of-19 for 58 yards with a pair of interceptions.
The Crusaders have an open date next week before closing the regular season at home March 20 against Louisiana College.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 30,
East Texas Baptist 28
UMHB 0 13 14 3 — 30
ETBU 7 0 7 14 — 28
First Quarter
ETBU—Merchant 73 pass from Yowman (Garcia kick), 5:16.
Second Quarter
UMHB—M.Miller 26 run (kick failed), 8:42.
UMHB—King 10 run (Avila kick), 7:09.
Third Quarter
UMHB—Daniels 24 pass from Bowden (Avila kick), 7:51.
UMHB—Hamilton 11 run (Avila kick), 5:47.
Fourth Quarter
ETBU—Gray 4 pass from Yowman (Garcia kick), 11:57.
ETBU—Badeaux 1 run (Garcia kick), 7:34.
UMHB—FG Avila 37, 2:12
UMHB ETBU
First downs 14 16
Rushes-yards 34-101 29-30
Passing 139 354
Comp-Att-Int 12-32-2 24-50-4
Return Yards 246 94
Punts-Avg. 5-36.8 6-30.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-28 6-59
Time of Possession 26:20 30:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—UMHB, M.Miller 11-50, King 9-33, Hamilton 3-17, K.Miller 1-3, Bowden 10-(minus 2). ETBU, Badeaux 12-29, Merchant 9-8, Yowman 7-(minus 6), team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—UMHB, King 5-13-0-81, Bowden 7-19-2-58. ETBU, Yowman 24-48-4-354, Badeaux 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING—UMHB, Martin 4-68, Daniels 2-31, K.Miller 5-29, M.Miller 1-11. ETBU, Marchant 2-73, Gray 4-60, Frazier 3-52, Heath 5-42, Paul 1-38, Blanton 3-36, Badeaux 4-30, Adams 2-23.