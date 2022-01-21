Passes were crisp, shots fell from all distances, defense was locked in and rebounds strongly secured. Temple’s start Friday night couldn’t have been any better while scoring the game’s first 12 points.
The Wildcats, however, would gladly trade it for the finish Killeen Ellison put together.
After chipping away at their deficit for most of the contest, the visiting Eagles outscored Temple by 14 points in the final quarter and exited Wildcat Gym with a 56-44 victory to wrap up the first half of District 12-6A.
“Kids were focused. And then we lost focus, and that’s what happens,” Temple head coach Joey Martin said. “I tell them all the time, when you play together and stick to the game plan, good things happen. When you start trying to do it on your own, it doesn’t work.”
The Wildcats (14-15, 2-5), who were coming off a double-digit win Tuesday over Killeen, didn’t trail Friday night until the 5:15 mark of the third quarter when Khris Wilkerson made a 3-pointer to put Ellison (11-12, 4-3) up 29-28. Temple, though, twice led by three later in the third and carried a 38-36 advantage into the fourth.
The Eagles scored the quarter’s first 12 points, the last two of the run on a slam dunk by AD Oladipo, and led 48-38 before Temple posted its first points of the period with just 2:20 to go. Ellison ended up outpacing the Wildcats 20-6 in the fourth to win its third straight.
“We have to figure out a way to start better because we start bad all the time,” Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. conceded. “But, we started to play with some energy. We wanted it. A couple games we’ve lost this year, I thought the other team wanted it more and played harder. I thought we really wanted this one. Got some defensive stops, some easy baskets and just kept rolling.”
Temple’s Jaylon Hall had a team-high 16 points, 13 of them in the first half. Jaydon Hall added eight points, and Lawrence Auston and Tomas Torres had five points apiece.
Jamyron Keller, who took the brunt of the Wildcats’ student section’s enthusiasm all night, finished with a game-high 21 points, including an alley-oop dunk late in the third. Wilkerson joined Keller in double digits with 10 points.
Jaylon Hall buried a 3-pointer on the Wildcats’ first possession and they were off and running toward a 12-0 lead 6 minutes into the opening quarter. The burst also included four more points from Hall a 3 from Jaydon Hall and Auston’s steal and layup, and Temple led 14-4 going into the second quarter.
“It started with our defense. We were getting traps and steals,” Martin said. “(The Eagles) made an adjustment in the second half.”
The adjustments started in the second quarter, really, when the Eagles cranked up a full-court press that helped ignite a 9-0 run, during which Keller had six points, and got Ellison within 19-15 with 3:09 to go before halftime.
Temple stayed out front into the locker room, 24-21, but the second half belonged to the Eagles.
“I thought when the crowd started messing with Keller, heckling him, that got him going,” Jones said. “And once he got going, I thought everyone else got going. I told them, I thought, one through 10, we all contributed to this win.”
Temple begins the second half of league action at home Tuesday against Copperas Cove.
“I love the kids that I’m coaching,” Martin said. “I was pleased with their effort in the first half but not happy with the second half. That’s the growing process.”