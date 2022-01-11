Round Rock McNeil controlled the pace throughout, using four first-half goals to gain a commanding early edge in an eventual 6-0 win over Temple in the Tem-Cats’ home opener Tuesday night.
It marked Temple’s first match at the school’s new on-campus soccer complex, and a handful of dedicated fans stayed through temperatures in the upper 30s and a steady pre-match drizzle that didn’t let up until a few minutes after opening kick.
The Tem-Cats’ offense, though, remained cold, never getting an adequate chance at a shot on goal as the Lady Mavericks (3-0) kept the ball in Temple’s half nearly the entire match save for a few minutes.
McNeil managed 17 shots on goal, 10 of which came in the first half, when Avery Allen scored two of her goals before netting another inside the final minute to make for the hat trick.
“In the second half, we played better,” said Temple head coach Sylvester Jallah, who’s team dropped to 0-4 a week into the season. “Our goalkeeper’s young, our team is young. We made a couple of mistakes that gave them some opportunities, but besides that, we’re still young and still trying to grow and figure each other out.”
Temple’s team features one freshman and eight sophomores, including goalkeeper Ericka Gutierrez, who had a busy night with 12 saves.
Allen netted her two first-half goals during a quick 2-minute span for the Lady Mavericks — who have outscored their opponents 15-0 on the young season. Rachel Borra also added a goal and an assist, as McNeil did most of its damage in the first 40 minutes.
“I think we had some opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on (early) and that was frustrating,” McNeil head coach Mark Hinshaw said. “Once we got that little bit of momentum, it helped drive us to start linking together a little better and start putting the ball in the net.”
Leading 1-0, Allen pushed her team’s lead all but out of reach with back-to-back goals late in the first half.
The senior first headed an accurate cross pass from the right side from Borra just over the top of Gutierrez in the 23rd minute.
Less than 2 minutes later, Allen then cleaned up an Avery Stewart shot — on which Gutierrez made a nice diving save on the right side — with a rebound into an empty net on the weak side.
Borra later closed out the first-half scoring in the 33rd minute when she drilled in a shot from the left side.
McNeil got on the board first after a Temple own goal when a Lady Mavericks’ corner kick deflected off a Tem-Cats defender into the bottom left corner.
McNeil had nine corner kicks to Temple’s none.
Allen finished off her hat trick with a goal from the right side in the final minute off a long pass by Allison Weir.
“We’re just looking for growth and so forth,” Jallah said. “That’s our key. This score doesn’t reflect the position that we can get to.”