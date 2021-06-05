Like the title of an old Barry Manilow ballad, high school athletic directors, coaches and athletes here and around the state can look back on a school year that began with much trepidation 10 months ago, take a deep breath and say, “Looks like we made it.”
It began with truncated football and volleyball schedules that had to build in flexibility where there once was little. Both of those fall sports were pock-marked with cancellations and rescheduling while teams dealt with the protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the football season hanging over into January for the first time.
The basketball and winter sports seasons made it through virtually unscathed and the spring sports, which came to a grinding halt in March of 2020, flourished with a new appreciation of their existence.
Nothing can be taken for granted again.
It appears we have at last reached the end of that tunnel, and hopefully soon we can speak and write about the pandemic as a historical reference rather than current events.
We may never know, with regard to sports, if things were handled correctly and all the measures involved were as necessary as first believed. But they were handled as best as anyone knew how and instructions were followed as well as could be expected.
Athletic directors and coaches should be commended for navigating those murky waters and abiding the directions in ways they might rather not. Public health took precedence over the desire to have the full complement of games we’ve come to expect. They had to be as aware of their opponent’s health situation right alongside those under their command.
It wasn’t easy, but indeed they made it.
When it came to the spring sports, the lost time was most prominently made up by underclassmen more so than seniors making their last stand.
Cameron Yoe baseball approached the cusp of the UIL state tournament for the first time in 10 years, doing so with only one senior on its roster. Fellow Yoe athlete, freshman Yierra Flemings, scored half of her team’s 56 points by herself at the UIL Track and Field State Championships to catapult the Lady Yoemen to the Class 3A state title with one of the most memorable all-around performances in recent memory.
Of the three area softball teams that were still standing a month into the postseason — Lake Belton, Academy and Troy — only a combined three seniors were active. All of those played for Academy.
Certainly, the Lady Bumblebees don’t reach the regional semifinals without the pitching of Temple College commit Molly VandenBout, but most of her supporting cast was heavy on youth. Troy, which escaped District 17-3A as a fourth-place team, matured when it mattered for an unexpected climb into the regional semifinals.
Then there was Lake Belton — despite being a school with only freshmen and sophomores — which came a whisker from the 4A state tournament before succumbing to traditional power Liberty in extra innings of a decisive third game. The Broncos’ baseball team climbed to the third round as well.
For the next two years, whenever someone asks Lake Belton softball coach Matt Blackburn or baseball coach Cory Beckham how many players they have coming back, both can answer, “Everybody.” When “everybody” is already really good that’s an advantageous spot in which to be.
The biblical admonition to not allow others to despise you because of your youth was well-heeded.
——
Where success is, Ketara Chapel always seems to be around — first as a basketball player and now as a coach.
The former Temple High star and 2013 graduate was one of the first building blocks that Vic Schaefer recruited to the lead a massive renovation of the Mississippi State women’s program that saw the Lady Bulldogs ultimately reach the national championship game in back-to-back seasons.
Chapel stuck with Schaefer as a graduate assistant after her playing career was done and followed him to Texas where the Lady Longhorns made an unlikely run to the Elite Eight in their first season.
Chapel is now back in the Southeastern Conference as an assistant at Auburn where she joins her Mississippi State position coach and mentor Johnnie Harris, who got the top job after several years with Schaefer.
“This conference is where I started my college career,” Chapel said. “With that, I believe I will have instant credibility with the team. I know what it takes to win at this level and to play in the toughest conference in the country.”
——
Another Tem-Cats grad, Jenna Bane from 2011, continues her rapid climb through the softball coaching ranks. The former star catcher at Temple and Temple College, after successful stints at 4A schools Navasota and Caddo Mills, is moving west to 6A Abilene High to take over the Lady Eagles’ program.
Meanwhile, older brother Jonathan, a former Rogers and Temple quarterback, is back in action as the signal-caller for the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League, which began play last month. The Fighters came into the weekend 2-0 in their inaugural season.