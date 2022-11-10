Rogers 22
Van Vleck 0
NAVASOTA — Copper Sisneroz ran for two touchdowns, and the Rogers defense limited Van Vleck to only 119 yards as the Eagles (8-3) cruised past the Leopards (6-5) in a Class 3A Division II bi-district game.
Sisneroz scored on rushes of 2 and 7 yards, Garrett Wolfe had a 12-yard TD run, and Baldemar Arzola kicked a 25-yard field goal for Rogers, which advanced to face Comfort or Taft in next week’s area round.
Sisneroz finished with 80 yards rushing, Wolfe added 63, Karsen Gomez had 55, and Zach Davis ran for 50 as the Eagles totaled 301 yards on the ground.
ROGERS 22, VAN VLECK 0
Rogers 6 6 7 3 — 22
Van Vleck 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rog — Cooper Sisneroz 2 run (run failed)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 12 run (kick failed)
Rog — Sisneroz 7 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Rog — Arzola 25 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Van
First downs 18 6
Rushes-yards 57-301 22-107
Passing yards 0 12
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-2-1 3-7-2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 4-15 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Sisneroz 16-80, Wolfe 16-63, Karsen Gomez 3-55, Zach Davis 11-50, Bryce Watson 5-41, Abraham Hernandez 4-11, Kole Stephens 2-1; Van Vleck: Brett Noster 4-40, Cam Austin 7-30, Sam Brooks 6-22, Carter McKnight 5-15.
PASSING — Rogers: Sisneroz 0-2-1-0; Van Vleck: Brooks 3-7-2-12.
RECEIVING — Van Vleck: Austin 3-12.
Holland 36
Stockdale 31
BUDA — Holland got a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Tyler Johnson and a 54-yard scoring pass from Jose Arzola to Desi Cantu on a fake punt while building a lead, and Cantu intercepted a Stockdale pass at the Holland 4-yard line with 32 seconds left to preserve the Hornets’ win over the Brahmas (8-3) in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game.
Christian Michalek scored on a 23-yard run and an 11-yard pass from Cantu, Gavin Cruz had a 9-yard TD rush, and Trey Grinnan blocked and returned a Stockdale extra-point attempt for the Hornets (6-5), who advanced to face Refugio in next week’s area round.
Camden Derricoatte ran for 143 yards and four TDs and threw for 233 yards and a score for the Brahmas, who totaled 431 yards but had their comeback denied by Cantu’s late interception.
HOLLAND 36, STOCKDALE 31
Holland 14 15 7 0 — 36
Stockdale 13 12 0 6 — 31
Hol — Austin Michalek 11 pass from Desi Cantu (Jose Arozla kick)
Sto — Camden Derricoatte 8 run (Adam Hathaway kick)
Hol — Tyler Johnson 75 kickoff return (Arozla kick)
Sto — Derricoatte 15 run (kick blocked)
Hol — Gavin Cruz 9 run (kick failed)
Sto — Derricoatte 12 run (kick blocked)
Hol — Trey Grinnan defensive PAT return
Hol — Cantu 54 pass from Arzola (Arozla kick)
Sto — Nick Martinez 57 pass from Derricoatte (run failed)
Hol — Michalek 23 run (Arzola kick)
Sto — Derricoatte 1 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Sto
First downs 10 17
Rushes-yards 31-143 34-198
Passing yards 140 233
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-0 19-26-1
Punts-average 3-37 1-38
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-35 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Michalek 9-62, Cruz 12-52, Cantu 7-19, Ryan Steglich 2-8, James Coats 1-2; Stockdale: Derricoatte 23-143, Fabian Flores 2-36, Martinez 8-15, Chris Fabian 1-4.
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 7-11-0-86, Arzola 1-1-0-54; Stockdale: Derricoate 19-26-1-233.
RECEIVING — Holland: Cantu 1-54, Grinnan 4-40, Coats 1-24, Michalek 2-22; Stockdale: Flores 11-159, Martinez 3-47, Parker Martinez 5-27.
THURSDAY'S OTHER SCORES
Jarrell 32, Devine 14
Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27
(NOTE: This roundup will be updated as statistics from other games become available.)