No matter how many work stoppages Major League Baseball owners and players put us through, loyal baseball fans tend to come back despite blustery protestations to the contrary.
The love of the game is what keeps veteran author Peter Golenbock writing about baseball and buying season tickets, first for his home state New York Yankees and now for the Tampa Bay Rays near his current residence. At 75, he still plays in a softball league and churns out baseball books.
Golenbock’s latest book is “Whisper of the Gods” and it records the thoughts surrounding some of the greatest players from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. That one comes on the heels of “Valentine’s Way,” a book with Bobby Valentine largely recalling his days as the manager of the Texas Rangers and the insights into how moves are made — including the one that brought Nolan Ryan to Arlington.
With the settling of the 99-day lockout and a season set to begin, albeit a little late, Golenbock doesn’t subscribe to the theory that baseball fans have become numb to these periodic blips.
“There are still millions of true fans, who really love the game and grew angry about how the owners prolonged this enough to shorten the season,” Golenbock said in a telephone interview. “There’s a lot of anger about that. There was nothing solved that couldn’t have been solved four months ago.
“Finally, very rich heads prevailed and worked out what was best for baseball and the fans.”
Indeed, rookie players will earn a minimum $700,000 rather than the “paltry” $525,000 on which they had to get by. The designated hitter is at long last coming the National League. Corporate logo patches may begin to appear on uniforms. Defensive shifts could be banned starting next season, taking away an analytical strategy that should be perfectly legal if a team so desires. Two more teams have been added to the playoffs in each league, plus a variety of measures that hamper small-market franchises like Tampa Bay and Oakland.
Golenbock said it’s a game that now wants to be more about power and less about the strategic finer points.
“It’s the same game, but there are some analytics that want to do away with bunting and sacrificing and even base stealing,” he said. “They want to see three-run homers all the time. You’d get a lot of walks, strikeouts and home runs. It’s a question of, do you want to hit .300 or .225 with a lot of home runs.”
He added that 1970s-era slugger Dave Kingman — the quintessential all-or-nothing power hitter — was 30 years ahead of his time and would be “lionized” today.
Golenbock has written on a variety of topics in the sports realm, including books about the Dallas Cowboys and auto racing. But he is best known for baseball, coming into national prominence with “The Bronx Zoo,” which was written with former Yankees pitcher Sparky Lyle.
“Baseball is actually a religion,” Golenbock said. “You can be a Yankees fan or a Texas Rangers fan. From whatever political spectrum you are on, whether you’re far left or far right, none of that matters. Baseball brings people together. It brings joy.
“You seem to find that baseball players are more intimate with each other. In football, defensive players may not hang out with offensive players. They wear helmets and facemasks. There are things that divide people in football.”
The latest book released last week culls from a treasure trove of Golenbock’s conversations with some of the game’s greatest players who have since died and were not included in previous books about the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Cardinals and Cubs among others.
Memories of greats such as Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Roy Campanella, Monte Irvin, Stan Musial, Roger Maris, Gene Conley, Marty Marion and others fill the book. Golenbock tells of the time Williams called him to come to his house so he could emphatically tell him why Shoeless Joe Jackson belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Golenbock considers the book a sequel to the 1966 classic “The Glory of Their Times” by Lawrence Ritter, of which a documentary film was later made. That book, which told of the stories of those who played with Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, inspired Golenbock while he was editor of the student newspaper at Dartmouth. “Whispers” moves up the generation of legends to the mid-20th century.
Now that Major League Baseball is back at the plate, it’s never a bad idea to devour a book on its history.