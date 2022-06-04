It seems crazy in hindsight to think that, when it comes to sports, we needed the passage of Title IX to provide female athletes with the footing necessary to allow greater access to competition.
Girls athletics is so ingrained in the culture now that anyone under 40 would have a hard time understanding that this was not always so.
Title IX — the law that prohibits discrimination based on sex for educational programs that receive federal assistance — turns 50 this month and remains part of the common vernacular whether it’s used to beg or to bludgeon. The law signed by President Richard Nixon encompasses a broad range of issues but it is primarily thought about in terms of sports.
As we view the modern sports landscape — whether it’s youth, high school or college — there is a female companion sport to run concurrently with the guys for all seasons. There are football, volleyball and cross country in the fall, basketball, soccer and swimming in the winter, and tennis, golf, track, baseball and softball throughout the spring. It’s the normal procession.
Plus, it’s a far cry from the days 60 years ago when fiery trailblazer Frances Garmon demanded to start a women’s basketball team at Temple Junior College so it could play a barnstorming schedule against whoever it could find. It was another 13 years before the National Junior College Athletic Association formed an organized women’s basketball national tournament that, fittingly, Garmon’s Leopardettes won.
Currently, the UIL state softball tournament finished this weekend and the Women’s College World Series is ongoing in Oklahoma City. High school softball in Texas is in its 30th year and the college national tournament is in its 40th.
When the 1975 Temple girls mile relay team established a national record at the UIL state meet, that meet was just in its infancy. Texas high school girls basketball was still a half-court 3-on-3 activity until the late 1970s.
Participation rates in many cases for girls are relatively even with boys with the exception of football, which requires and allows for a much greater number of athletes. Youth girls sports have been flourishing for years with no sign of letting up.
The opportunities are there for girls, if they so desire. The leagues are in place. Schools offer an ample array of sporting choices.
It wasn’t always so.
Just as in other aspects of culture, it’s ill-advised to totally castigate past generations for what were the norms of their times. It’s certainly unfortunate and unfair to realize in the light of this era that there was a color barrier separating races from competing on the same field. It now seems strange that athletic opportunities for females were limited and any prize beyond a physical education class was concocted through manufactured leagues outside of the school setting in Texas and beyond.
Many athletes from that era have said, “That’s just the way it was.” Doesn’t make it right. But it is part of history.
Temple High, by all means of measure, had the best girls basketball team in Texas in 1918. The girls, who wouldn’t be known as Tem-Cats for decades to come, beat every team they played, including colleges, and even matched up with Greenville in North Texas to determine the state’s best team. Temple won 41-10. There is nothing tangible to show for that. It was unofficial.
Another 33 years passed before the UIL sanctioned girls basketball, largely because of the popularity building from organized league and tournament play outside of the school setting. The game went through a variety of strange forms before the current full-court style.
High school volleyball teams didn’t compete for UIL titles until 1966. Only in the last generation did the sport move to a best-of-five rally scoring system to 25 points, with some matches lasting 2 hours, instead of the old best-of-three with only the serving team scoring up to 15, with some lopsided matches lasting 25 minutes.
It’s hard to deny that Title IX was a catalyst for raising female sports to the levels they have reached today. Perhaps it would have occurred on its own inertia eventually. But if it took a law to do so, then the sports universe is the better for it.