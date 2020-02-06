BELTON — With the Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s team still chasing the American Southwest Conference West Division title while the UMHB men’s squad grinds to earn a spot in the conference tournament, Thursday night’s outcomes against Sul Ross State kept the Lady Crusaders in the hunt but made the Crusaders’ journey even more rocky.
MEN
In a game that featured 21 lead changes, point guard Tristen Licon scored 33 points to help West leader Sul Ross State hold on for a 93-89 victory at Mayborn Campus Center.
UMHB (12-8, 4-7) got 25 points from Sam Moore, 18 from Logan Hicks, 14 from Casey Armour, and 10 from Joseph Mitchell. The Crusaders shot 51 percent from the field, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from falling for the fourth straight game and the seventh time in their last nine outings. They entered the night tied for third in the West standings, just one game ahead of fifth-place Hardin-Simmons.
B.J. Hollis and Cailen Bond had 18 points each, and Logan Dixon added 13 for the Lobos (12-8, 9-2), who made 12 3-pointers and shot 47 percent overall.
WOMEN
Against an overmatched Sul Ross State team that suited up just nine players and used only eight of them, No. 18 UMHB dominated on both ends of the floor for the first 32 minutes and then coasted to a 68-49 victory.
The Lady Crusaders (16-4, 9-2) bounced back from Saturday’s loss at Hardin-Simmons and remained a game out of first place in the ASC West, but it was that lull over the final 8 minutes that stuck with them.
“I know we’re so much better than we played tonight,” said UMHB senior guard Hannah Holt, who scored a team-high 19 points. “I don’t like not capitalizing on (the opponent’s) mistakes. We really have to work on that because later on down the road, it’s not going to be that easy.”
The closing stretch in which the Lobos (5-15, 3-8) cut a 28-point gap to the 19-point outcome had little impact on the result. But for a Lady Crusaders squad with aspirations of returning to the NCAA Division III Tournament for a second straight year, the majority of the fourth quarter was a learning experience.
“You’re hoping at this time of year that your players are locked in, no matter who is in front of them,” UMHB coach Mark Morefield said. “I thought we could have been better late in the game. Even though we had some younger players in, a couple of those are going to have bigger roles next year and need to be able to handle that. I was disappointed that we didn’t stay consistent for 40 minutes. I understand it’s hard, but you have to rise above it.”
Nevertheless, the outcome was never in doubt after the first few minutes of the second quarter, and the Lady Crusaders built a 35-17 halftime lead as the Lobos struggled to get open looks at the basket.
After Kendall Rollins scored the game’s first five points for UMHB, Sul Ross State took its only lead of the night midway through the first quarter on the second of consecutive 3-pointers by Maria Maldonado. The Lady Crusaders then embarked on a 16-2 run that stretched into the opening minutes of the second quarter and never looked back, closing the half on an 8-0 surge to go up by 18 points.
UMHB shot 40 percent from the field in the first half and forced 12 turnovers by the Lobos, who were only 7-of-28 (25 percent) from the floor over the initial 20 minutes.
Holt had five points during a 9-0 spurt that put the Lady Crusaders up by 25 midway through the third, and UMHB led by as many as 28 early in the fourth before putting in several reserves.
Maldonado finished with 20 points, and Chandre Nunez had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lobos.
Madison McCoy scored 14 points and was the only other player in double figures for UMHB, which has five games remaining to overtake Hardin-Simmons in the West, including Saturday afternoon’s final regular-season home game against Howard Payne.
“There’s no question we think we’re the best team in the West. We’ve just been lazy in a couple games, and it cost us,” Holt said. “We can’t go in thinking we’re going to blow by everybody. It’s not that easy. We have to take everybody seriously, and every game is different.”