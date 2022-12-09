BELTON — Trinity Brown posted a game-high 24 points and Killeen Chaparral made a bit of history Friday night, picking up the first-year girls basketball program’s first league victory with a 72-27 nod over Belton at Tiger Gym.
“We really wanted to start district off with a win,” the Lady Bobcats’ Brown said. “That is what we really wanted to do, and we got it done. This team made history, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Emma Flory’s offensive rebound and putback gave the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead, and moments later, sophomore Avelle Bonfoh tied the score 3-3 with a successful free throw, but it proved to be Belton’s final points of the period.
Chaparral closed the quarter with 15 straight points, and after the Lady Tigers used a 5-2 run to pull within a dozen points, at 20-8, the Lady Bobcats took control as Brown found her rhythm.
Behind Brown’s 13-point quarter, Chaparral (6-4, 1-0 District 22-5A) responded with 15 consecutive points before inflating the cushion to 41-10 by halftime.
“Our transition offense was really working well,” Lady Bobcats head coach Kiara Marshall said. “We’ve been studying a lot of film because we knew that was something that could help us in this game. In the second quarter, it just really took off. We had some kids really step up tonight.”
Along with Brown, who also had a game-high four steals, sophomore shooting guard Ivy Powell finished with 21 points, including six 3-pointers, to go with four rebounds.
Additionally, junior Jocelyn Weeks scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds off the bench.
Playing without standout freshman guard Sarah Brown, who scored a game-high 23 points in Tuesday’s 48-42 loss at Leander Rouse, Belton (3-13, 0-1) was led by a trio of five-point scorers in Trinity Espitia, Flory (five rebounds, three assists) and Bonfoh (six rebounds).
The Lady Tigers will attempt to snap their four-game losing streak Tuesday, when they travel to face Killeen Shoemaker, while Chaparral intends to build on the outcome against Killeen.
Although there is still plenty of work ahead as the Lady Bobcats attempt to follow in the volleyball program’s footsteps by qualifying for the playoffs in their first season of existence, Marshall intends to relish her team’s record for a while.
“This is absolutely huge for us,” she said. “We have a bunch of young kiddos, and this is a lot of these kids’ first time to ever play varsity basketball. So, anytime we can go out, execute and get a win, it is great for our kids’ confidence.”