Lake-Granbury football

Lake Belton’s Javeon Wilcox (5) runs away from Granbury’s Wyatt Riddle on a kickoff return in the Broncos’ victory Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Maybe it was the new dark gray uniforms, or maybe it was simply the boost of a boisterous homecoming crowd. Either way, Lake Belton came out motivated and sent its fans home more than happy Friday night.

