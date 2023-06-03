Graduation is in the rear-view mirror for DJ McClelland following a sterling athletic career that helped bring Granger football back to prominence.
A college football career is on the not-too-distant horizon at Trinity University in San Antonio.
But no matter where the future takes him, McClelland’s heart will be in Granger if for no other reason than the way the community responded during the most dramatic event of his and his family’s life.
“Our community really grabbed us and took us underneath their wing,” said McClelland, who was one of the primary catalysts for the Lions’ back-to-back 11-victory seasons as a running back, inside linebacker and team captain. “It was about 300 people who came and helped us.”
March 21, 2022, started out as an average day in Granger. School was back in session after spring break. A forecast of storms was imminent, but the severity remained to be seen. For McClelland and his classmates, the hope was that it would be bad enough to close school early, but little more.
“Throughout the day, we didn’t think it would be that bad,” he said. “School did get canceled, and I just hung out with my friend Nathan Tucker at my house.”
As the storms approached, Tucker left for his own home. McClelland checked his phone and saw 48 notifications on his junior class group chat about an approaching tornado. He checked outside and could spot the funnel above the tree lines in the Jonah community a few miles away.
“I had never seen a tornado before except on TV,” he said. “I thought it was pretty cool, but I still didn’t think it would come to our house.”
Nevertheless, he gathered his twin sister, Skye, 7-year-old niece, Serenity, and older brother Nathan into the bedroom of his parents, who were both at work. His grandmother, who lives across the street, called to check on them. DJ stationed himself at the foot of the bed, the girls on the left side and Nathan the on right.
“Then it got quiet for like three or four seconds. Deathly quiet,” he said. “There was no wind outside. We could hear each other’s breath. Then the wind started, and I could hear real loud crashing outside. The door was flexing so much.
“It felt like it was a real tornado when the roof was ripped off,” he said.
McClelland suffered a severe concussion from one of the falling walls. He dealt with headaches for two months and missed the rest of the track and field season. His family members escaped injury, protected from flying debris by the walls.
Tucker and the rest of his teammates, along with head football coach Stephen Brosch, rushed to what was left of the McClelland family home. In total, 458 homes in the Granger area were damaged or destroyed.
“The community stepped in big time during the recovery period, not just for DJ, but everyone affected,” Brosch said. “DJ’s situation was obviously the most extreme of most cases because the family lost everything. Their house was flattened, cars destroyed. Seeing the amount of people that rallied around the cleanup and the donations that were gathered to help their healing and rebuilding was truly remarkable.”
The rebuilding is ongoing with the home as the family currently resides in three recreational vehicles until the home is completed.
By and large, DJ doesn’t speak much of that day anymore in an effort to put it in the past. He did that well on the football field by amassing 1,777 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns. He caught another 20 passes for 342 yards from Tucker, the Lions’ quarterback, and five more scores. Defensively, he was part of 101 tackles, forced five fumbles and intercepted two passes. He also made up for lost time in track by reaching the UIL state meet and finished fourth and fifth in the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles and long jump, respectively.
“He was a phenomenal leader that was not only a vocal one, but he backed everything he vocalized by example and through his work ethic,” Brosch said. “There was never a question about where DJ was or if he was going to make all the extra stuff. The question was who he was going to bring with him. He was adamant on leading by example.”
The tornado was a moment in time that will linger, though DJ does his best to leave that trauma aside.
“It’s not too crazy,” he said. “I’m just going through the day and putting it behind me. You just deal with what you can while you can every day. I’m doing pretty good.”