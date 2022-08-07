Ky-Li Alonzo’s grand slam to deep center capped a nine-run outburst in the sixth, helping the Texas district 9 all-stars to erase a three-run deficit on its way to a stirring 9-5 win over Delaware district 3 in the championship game of the Senior Little League Softball World Series on Sunday night.
The game, televised on ESPN2, marked the seventh victory in as many games for the Southwest squad, which outscored opponents 67-14 over the weeklong tournament.
But the Central Texas all-stars had to wait until its final six outs in order to find those runs — and, thus, the championship trophy — on Sunday.
Delaware, the host team, jumped ahead 2-0 in the first, collecting runs on an RBI single and a wild pitch, followed by a throwing error. The hosts then tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.
Shortly after, though, Southwest’s bats would finally erupt.
Alonzo’s leadoff infield single ignited the spurt, which included three straight run-scoring knocks from Christi McGuire, Kaidence Quinn and Jayden Sadler, whose double scored Quinn to tie the game at 3.
After Lindsey Talafuse was hit by a pitch, Miah Corona’s hard single down the third-base line plated Sadler for the game’s go-ahead run.
Alonzo (2-for-4, four RBIs) and Quinn (2-for-3, RBI) each had a pair of hits to pace Southwest, which had six of its eight hits in the game-changing sixth.
Delaware added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh but would get no closer on Izzy Garcia, who struck out five in a complete game.
Garcia also went the distance in Saturday night’s late semifinal, during which Southwest defeated Southeast, 9-2.
During that win, Garcia fanned five and allowed four hits while Alonzo (3-for-4, two runs scored) and McGuire (1-for-4, two RBIs) each homered. Ava Hrabal also went 3-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs and Corona scored three runs.
The team’s area representatives include Alonzo and Nicole Mucha, of Rogers; Kiara Walker and Hrabal, of Rosebud-Lott; Corona and Garcia, of Troy; Talafuse, Lauren Harris and Delanie Evans, of Cameron Yoe; and McGuire, Quinn and Journee White, of Academy.