BELTON — Reuel Tandoh has had to clear some hurdles during his football career.
Growing up in northern Virginia, he was a sprinter as a youngster before a growth spurt forced a move to the offensive line entering high school, where he bided his time behind a five-start recruit before being poised for a breakout junior season until his parents broke the news.
“That’s when my folks said we were moving to Texas,” he said. “I was devastated. I had been behind a five-star left tackle that committed to Penn State, so I was finally next in line to start.”
Instead, Tandoh and his parents settled in Central Texas in time for him to enroll as a junior at Killeen Ellison, where he was in for another rude awakening upon discovering that high school football in Texas and Virginia are different animals.
“The football intensity is definitely different in Texas. I was stunned when I got here. It’s a lot more intense. It was like night and day,” he said. “I was on the JV at Ellison my junior year while I was just trying to get acclimated.”
Accustomed to Texas football after a season on the junior varsity, Tandoh expected big things for his senior year with the Eagles but played the entire season through an injury and with what he called “a club” on his hand.
“I started on varsity my senior year, but I had a club on my hand the whole season,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d get a chance to play after high school because I was injured all of my senior year.”
That wasn’t the case, though. First came on offer from Howard Payne that Tandoh wasn’t ready to accept followed by a call from Mary Hardin-Baylor, and he quickly jumped at the chance to be part of the Crusaders’ powerhouse program.
Much like his introduction to Texas high school football, his arrival at UMHB in the fall of 2020 didn’t go as planned, either.
“They told us that because of COVID, the season was moving to the spring and that spring ball would be in the fall,” he recalled. “It was tough. We went through boot camp and all of that, and I was going against some really good guys as a freshman. I actually thought about quitting. I settled down, though, and got the hang of things.”
And once Tandoh got the hang of things, he quickly flourished.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound junior left tackle will make his 30th start for the Crusaders on Saturday, when No. 3 UMHB (11-1) hosts No. 20 Bethel (10-2) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
His first five starts were in the truncated five-game spring season during his first year with the Crusaders, and he started the first two games last season before a knee injury — his patella slid out of place — forced him to miss three contests.
“I had been getting better every week, and then I took a step back with the injury,” he said. “Your confidence goes down. You’re not starting anymore and have to earn your job back. I just kept working at it.”
His work paid off with 10 more starts last year, including in all five games of UMHB’s postseason run that culminated with its second national championship in program history.
Now he’s among five returning starters — including center Jeffery Sims, right tackle Ethan Ruckman and guards Jesse Hoke and Matt Sanders — along an offensive line that is trying to pave the Crusaders’ way back to the Stagg Bowl.
“Having all five guys back has been great,” Tandoh said. “Chemistry between a tackle and guard has to be pretty good. I play next to Jesse Hoke, and we were both freshmen at the same time. We went through the ropes together and grew together. When you’re together this long, you understand how the guy next to you plays.”
Similar to Tandoh’s football career, the Crusaders’ season has had its ups and downs — some stretches filled with sparkling execution, and others with a level of play that didn’t live up to their standards.
But with only eight teams left in the playoff bracket and two more victories needed to return to the national title game, Tandoh expects the Crusaders to be firing on all cylinders the rest of the way.
“Even at the beginning of the season, you’re like, ‘I can’t wait to get to Week 11 and Week 12.’ We’re not looking past our first 10 games, but we have bigger goals,” he said. “When you play teams that are so-called sub-par teams, it’s hard to have that same intensity. When you face a playoff opponent, it’s a different feeling than playing Austin College.
“I think now that the playoffs have started, we’re getting better every week. I still don’t think we’ve played our best ball. I think that’s yet to come. I think we played our most complete game against Huntingdon (in the first round), then we came out of a tough matchup with Trinity last week alive. I think we learn something new every week, and then we apply it to the next opponent.”
And Tandoh knows from experience, that’s the only way to clear the next hurdle.