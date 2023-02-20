At some point, playing the opponent’s style will usually catch up with a team.
It did Monday night in the case of the Salado Lady Eagles — just not by much.
The relentless pressure and depth of Waco Connally ultimately wore down the Lady Eagles, resulting in the Lady Cadets’ 52-49 victory in a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal at Lake Belton’s Bronco Gym.
“We just ran out of gas,” said Salado coach Diane Konarik, whose team finished with a 23-13 record. “I didn’t do as much subbing to keep up with their speed, and we were just tired at the end.”
The fatigue showed at the free throw line, where the Lady Eagles are usually reliable. Salado was just 6-of-20 at the stripe and 1-of-9 in the fourth quarter, which kept the Lady Eagles from making significant dents in the Lady Cadets’ lead.
The teams are very familiar with each other, having come out of District 23-4A. They split their league contests, with both winning on the road. Connally (27-9) entered the playoffs as the district’s No. 2 seed, and Salado as the No. 3.
“We both know each other well,” Connally coach Gilbert Beckham said. “We played hard. Their team played hard. Nobody wants to lose at this point.”
It was Salado that got out of the gate in a hurry by opening with an 11-2 run in the first 4 minutes. Ally Ihler accounted for five of the points.
The Lady Eagles went cold for a time as Connally got back within three, but Salado went on a flurry in the final minute, with Elsie Law completing a fast break with a bucket and Harley Drouillard draining a 3-pointer for the Lady Eagles’ 16-8 lead through one quarter.
Connally crept within a bucket a few minutes into the second, before Salado’s 7-3 run on the strength of five straight from Ariel Cebreco and points from Law and Karlee Konarik giving the Lady Eagles a 27-20 advantage.
The Lady Cadets answered by ending the first half on an 8-2 run behind 3s from Casey Springer and Cyncere McDonald, and Salado clung to a 29-28 lead at halftime.
Connally kept the momentum rolling in the second half in a big way.
A 12-1 spurt put the Lady Cadets in command at 40-30. The Lady Eagles didn’t make a field goal until Law’s layup with 2 minutes left in the frame. Cebreco chipped in three more points, but the Lady Eagles trailed 41-35 going into the final stanza.
“We had a hard time handling their pressure,” Diane Konarik said. “We know what they do. We just didn’t take care of the ball.”
The Lady Eagles hung around as the Lady Cadets went cold and struggled from the line as Salado did. The Lady Eagles got within a bucket twice but couldn’t convert on opportunities to tie or go ahead.
Points on their last four possessions helped the Lady Cadets build a 51-44 lead, and late Salado buckets by Lorali Bookout and Ihler closed the gap but couldn’t bring the Lady Eagles all the way back.
“It was an extremely fun team,” Konarik said. “No matter our record, we were never out of any games. We played with everybody.”