BOYS

NON-DISTRICT

Austin Bowie 69, Temple 52

Temple (1-5) — Jackson 21, Hall 14, Hudson 8, Gutierrez 4, Stewart 3, Sewell 2.

Lake Belton 60, McGregor 51

McGregor 14 16 14 7 — 51

Lake Belton 14 21 7 18 — 60

McGregor — McDaniel 21, Lorenz 13, Miller 12, Reineke 2, Allison 2, Huffman 1.

Lake Belton (5-4) — King 24, Bridges 17, Jarrett 7, Khan 6, Wilcox 6, Brazzle 5.

Rogers 59, Fairfield 45

Rogers 19 16 7 17 — 59

Fairfield 7 17 15 6 — 45

Rogers (3-4) — Hutka 18, K.Sebek 12, T.Sebek 10, Craig 7, Dolgener 6, Riley 6.

Fairfield — Muhammad 13, Cunningham 11, Algood 9, Smith 6, Zimmerman 3, Bean 2, George 1.

JV — Rogers 39, Fairfield 23

China Spring 73, Academy 65

China Spring 20 14 17 22 — 73

Academy 10 13 21 21 — 65

China Spring — Stevens 35, Coe 12, Trevino 10, Hafford 7, Nevarez 5, Battles 3.

Academy (3-4) — Ta. Rambeau 27, Franklin 21, Tr. Rambeau 11, Mraz 4, Cephus 2.

Other Scores

Cameron Yoe 70, Rosebud-Lott 67

Salado 74, Florence 25

GIRLS

NON-DISTRICT

Lexington 45, Rosebud-Lott 23

Rosebud-Lott 2 8 3 10 — 23

Lexington 21 9 10 5 — 45

Rosebud-Lott (2-4) — Walker 9, Jackson 8, Hering 4, Larkin 2.

Lexington — A.Cooper 14, Ray 11, E.Cooper 10, Benson 5, Stamport 2, Clopton 2, Lara 1.

Troy 59, Thorndale 41

Thorndale 6 11 12 12 — 41

Troy 16 16 16 11 — 59

Thorndale — Lafferty 15, Dickerson 9, Baker 8, Robinson 5, Pesl 1, Kovar 1.

Troy (6-3) — Mosley 26, Cavanaugh 14, Farmer 9, Pierce 4, Good 2, Yanez 2.

JV — Troy 21, Thorndale 18

Other Scores

Moody 51, Holland 42

Jarrell 46, Academy 41