BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
Austin Bowie 69, Temple 52
Temple (1-5) — Jackson 21, Hall 14, Hudson 8, Gutierrez 4, Stewart 3, Sewell 2.
Lake Belton 60, McGregor 51
McGregor 14 16 14 7 — 51
Lake Belton 14 21 7 18 — 60
McGregor — McDaniel 21, Lorenz 13, Miller 12, Reineke 2, Allison 2, Huffman 1.
Lake Belton (5-4) — King 24, Bridges 17, Jarrett 7, Khan 6, Wilcox 6, Brazzle 5.
Rogers 59, Fairfield 45
Rogers 19 16 7 17 — 59
Fairfield 7 17 15 6 — 45
Rogers (3-4) — Hutka 18, K.Sebek 12, T.Sebek 10, Craig 7, Dolgener 6, Riley 6.
Fairfield — Muhammad 13, Cunningham 11, Algood 9, Smith 6, Zimmerman 3, Bean 2, George 1.
JV — Rogers 39, Fairfield 23
China Spring 73, Academy 65
China Spring 20 14 17 22 — 73
Academy 10 13 21 21 — 65
China Spring — Stevens 35, Coe 12, Trevino 10, Hafford 7, Nevarez 5, Battles 3.
Academy (3-4) — Ta. Rambeau 27, Franklin 21, Tr. Rambeau 11, Mraz 4, Cephus 2.
Other Scores
Cameron Yoe 70, Rosebud-Lott 67
Salado 74, Florence 25
GIRLS
NON-DISTRICT
Lexington 45, Rosebud-Lott 23
Rosebud-Lott 2 8 3 10 — 23
Lexington 21 9 10 5 — 45
Rosebud-Lott (2-4) — Walker 9, Jackson 8, Hering 4, Larkin 2.
Lexington — A.Cooper 14, Ray 11, E.Cooper 10, Benson 5, Stamport 2, Clopton 2, Lara 1.
Troy 59, Thorndale 41
Thorndale 6 11 12 12 — 41
Troy 16 16 16 11 — 59
Thorndale — Lafferty 15, Dickerson 9, Baker 8, Robinson 5, Pesl 1, Kovar 1.
Troy (6-3) — Mosley 26, Cavanaugh 14, Farmer 9, Pierce 4, Good 2, Yanez 2.
JV — Troy 21, Thorndale 18
Other Scores
Moody 51, Holland 42
Jarrell 46, Academy 41