BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers needed a victory Tuesday night to ensure a playoff berth.
Their explosive offense, coupled with solid pitching by Lole Reyes, made sure it happened.
Belton scored in every inning to top Killeen Shoemaker 13-3 in five innings as the Lady Tigers clinched a postseason berth with one game remaining against last-place Killeen.
“Our goal was to just hit the ball hard and find places for it,” Belton coach Rachel Reekstin said. “It feels good to (make the playoffs), and now we are going to battle for the third spot.”
At 8-5 in district, Belton trails Bryan by a game for third place. Bryan plays league-leading Harker Heights in the regular-season finale Friday.
Kaylee Rodriguez paced the Lady Tigers with a 4-for-4 night, with two doubles and three RBIs, and Malorie Holman crushed a solo home run in the third.
“I just go up there thinking about what we need, not just how far it goes,” Rodriguez said. “We want to go as far as we can and push ourselves are far as we can.”
The Lady Tigers posted three runs in the first and kept the pressure on.
Leadoff batter McKenzie Drake set the plate with a single, and Mia Garza walked before Rodriguez doubled into the left-center gap to plate Drake. Garza scored on a Kaylee Jordan groundout, and Rodriguez came in when Reyes reached on an error to put the Lady Tigers up 3-2.
Belton added two runs in the second, with Rodriguez driving in Drake and Garza by bashing a double off the left-field wall for a 5-2 advantage.
Holman’s home run accounted for the Lady Tigers’ run in the third.
“My teammates do a good job of picking me up,” Holman said. “That one was straight down the middle. It was a money ball, and I just tried to see what I could do with it.”
Three Shoemaker errors and three Belton hits led to a three-run fourth for the Lady Tigers, with Rodriguez, Jordan and Reyes all coming home for their 9-3 lead.
Belton needed four in the fifth to end the game early, and it got what it needed with base hits from Jacci Myers, Drake, Rodriguez and Reyes. Jordan came in with the game-ending run on a Ramsey Curran groundout.
Shoemaker posted a pair of runs in the first, highlighted by Jaden Crenshaw’s RBI double. The Lady Grey Wolves added an unearned run in the third.
Reyes went the distance for Belton, allowing two hits, walking two, hitting one and striking out 11. Lorynn Wolf took the loss for Shoemaker.