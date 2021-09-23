KeAndre Smith tells a story about the time he fell off a horse when he was 11 years old. He cried, suffered some cuts and still has a couple of the scars. Even though relatives told him to avoid it, he eventually got back on because, quite frankly, he enjoyed riding.
Still determined as ever, Smith, now a senior, applies that similar go-get-’em approach to his multifaceted role — a hybrid of some tight end, some H-back, some slot receiver, and no excuses — within the Temple offense.
“It can be hard a lot of times because I don’t weigh 200 (pounds) yet and the people on the (defensive line) are like almost 300 pounds, and I have to block them,” Smith said. “It’s not easy but the drive and the aggression I have makes it easier. There’s a fight inside of me. I don’t want to let anybody overpower me, or lose anything.”
So it should be no shock that Smith shrugged off the best he could a knee injury he sustained during Temple’s season opener Aug. 27 against Austin Westlake. Citing his dislike for sitting on the sideline and unable to help, Smith, with assistance from Temple’s medical staff, of course, made sure he was ready to roll the following Friday against Magnolia West.
“It’s a game that I love and I don’t want to stop playing it,” said Smith, who has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads “sky is the limit.”
Get back on that horse and ride.
No quit — a perfect fit for the Wildcats.
“He’s the epitome of Temple football,” offensive coordinator Josh Sadler said. “He’s a grinder and a heck of a football player.”
Smith, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds, had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown last season. This year, he has one reception for 34 yards for the Wildcats (1-2), who play Bryan at 7:30 tonight at Merrill Green Stadium to open District 12-6A action.
But, really, it isn’t about the statistics at this point.
“I just try to lead as much as I can and do as much as I can to bring my teammates along with me,” he said. “I’m trying to set something, do something that tight ends haven’t been doing.”
It’s not as if Smith — who often can been seen at other Temple athletic events such as volleyball matches because “It’s that school spirit. Everybody comes out to support us on Friday so why not go support them?” — aims to be a trend-setter. He does, though, intend to make a difference, stand out in some form and set an example.
For instance, when he found out that No. 0 was available to wear this season, he claimed it because it’s different.
Also, to ensure he positively impacts Temple’s football team Friday nights, Smith is more than willing to forego the limelight in exchange for the knowledge that his versatile contributions — pass protection, run blocking, receiving — are seen as valuable commodities toward the greater sum.
And, if a teammate needs a boost in practice, Smith said he likes to be the one to provide the encouragement.
“He’s got a great personality and I think he’s pretty endeared by his teammates. He’s not one to try to not get a laugh out of somebody.” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said before breaking down Smith’s on-the-field attributes. “When we get in those multiple sets, there is a lot he has to keep straight in his head and he does a really good job. Conceptually, he understands what we are trying to do.”
Born and raised in Temple, Smith started playing football around the age of 5. Back then, he said he was one of the faster youngsters in his age group, which translated into scoring plenty of touchdowns.
“Seeing everybody celebrate made me happy and I wanted to score all the time,” he recalled.
After attending Western Hills Elementary and Travis Science Academy, Smith was on the freshman white team in the ninth grade. Prior to his sophomore JV campaign, he was moved to tight end. He admitted he wasn’t initially thrilled about the switch. As he grew into the new position, however, he realized that the potential to be a key piece in the offensive system on almost every play existed within his assignments.
“I’m liking how it is now,” he said with a smile. “Knowing that I’m the reason a lot of things happen just keeps the drive going.”
What also is still going is Smith’s interest in animals. He’s contemplated a career as a veterinarian, though he hasn’t made up his mind yet, and said that growing up his favorite TV network was Nat Geo Wild and he’d often watch the show “Animal Planet.”
He still rides horses, too.
“If I’m having a bad day, I’ll go out there and it calms me down,” Smith said. “I like being around (the horses) and all that stuff.”
Smith has enough credits to graduate high school early but will see his entire senior year through as he decides on his next path. He said his top choice for college is Prairie View A&M, but what’s next all depends on if he gets the opportunity to continue football at the next level, even if he needs to walk-on to prove himself.
After all, sky is the limit.