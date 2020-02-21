Temple won its first 14 games, more than doubled its win total from last season, finished as the fourth seed in competitive District 12-6A and made the playoffs for the first time since this season’s seniors were eighth-graders.
For players such as Elcid Smith, Jaiden Pate and a handful of others, Tuesday’s Class 6A bi-district tilt against Mesquite Horn will be their postseason debut in any sport, let alone basketball — an occasion to stash in the memory bank, for sure.
“Coming in as freshmen we thought, ‘Yeah, playoffs every year.’ And then with it not being like that, this feels pretty good to make it,” Smith, a senior, said Friday.
Yet, Smith and the Wildcats, despite all that’s been accomplished so far, aren’t satisfied with just qualifying for the playoffs. It makes sense as to why. Second-year Temple head coach Michael Thomas won’t allow it.
“He’s been there. He knows what it takes and we are trying to build off him,” Pate, another senior, said. “He’s been on us and we’ve been listening. We’re trying to follow along and follow his lead. At the same time we are trying to lead each other, too.”
What it boils down to is this: When the ball is tipped at 7 p.m. Tuesday at McLennan Community College against Horn, it doesn’t mark the end of the journey, only a check point of a progressing trip.
“There are no moral victories or anything like that. I don’t even want you to think about life like that. Let the fans celebrate it, celebrate getting to the playoffs,” said Thomas, who turned an 11-win team into a squad with 20-plus victories. “My goal is to always get to the playoffs and make a run, not just to get there and be happy and excited about it, because we are good enough to compete with anyone when we are on our game. I truly believe that.”
Senior Quentin Johnston, a playoff veteran in football who’s averaging team highs of 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds, said Thomas’ belief is contagious, saying the Wildcats’ coach with a state title as a player at Beaumont Ozen in 2001 has ramped up the intensity at practice.
“It’s about 10 levels up from how he was coaching us in the regular season. I mean, he’s been to the state championship and won a state championship, and we’ve seen the fire in his eyes and the want. It’s been a definite plus to our team,” Johnston said. “We were predicted to be second to last in the district standings and last year we won 11 games. So everybody is excited and proud but we are not content with the wins that we have. We want to keep moving forward.”
To do that, Temple (23-8) must get past the Jaguars (24-10), who earlier this week wrapped up the program’s first league title and District 11-6A’s top seed with a win over Rockwall.
Zaakir Sawyer scored 19 points, Preston Aymond 11 and Devon Hancock 10 in that triumph for Horn, which rides a six-game winning streak into its matchup with the Wildcats.
The Jaguars average 67.8 points per game while Temple scores at a 63.6 clip and surrenders right around 50 a night. Along with Johnston’s 13.3 points an outing, Smith adds 10.5 points a game and Pate averages 9.9 points and nearly four assists for Temple, which is aiming for its first playoff victory since the 2015-16 campaign — also the Wildcats’ last playoff appearance — and the program’s second postseason victory in the last decade.
“They want to play an up-tempo style of basketball. They are a solid team,” Thomas said of the Jaguars, who are coached by Ondra Waddy. “He’s been around a long time. They are going to be well-coached. They are going to play hard. All we’re trying to do is match their intensity.”