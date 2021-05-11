In a final round that was cut short by inclement weather, Lake Belton sophomore Tiffany Lange wrapped up her debut in the UIL Class 4A girls golf state tournament with a nine-hole score of 42 and a tie for 23rd place Tuesday.
Lange (82-42—124) was just four shots outside of the top 20 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, where Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park (67-32-99) won the individual crown.
Lampasas (317-160—477) took home the bronze medal in the team competition, finishing two strokes out of a playoff for the gold. Argyle (315-160—475) won the playoff for the team title by beating Andrews (326-149—475), which was vying for its 10th consecutive state championship. Salado (359-174—533) was fifth.
Lampasas’ Kinsley Lindeman (79-38—117) and LeeAnn Parker (78-39—117) tied for 10th place in the individual standings, and Elizabeth Cross (79-41—120), Shaylee Wolfe (81-42—123) and Kylee Rutledge (98-49—147) rounded out the Lady Badgers’ scores.
Maddy Bourland (83-40—123) paced Salado, whose card was completed by Priscilla Torczynski (87-43—130), Cooper Meyer (91-48—139), Reese Rich (98-43—141) and Lydia Burleson (102-57—159).
At the 6A girls tournament that went the full 36 holes at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox (76-74—150) finished 14th — seven strokes behind champion Ryann Honea (69-74—143) of San Angelo Central.
UMHB men in battle to make cut
at national tourney
Mary Hardin-Baylor posted an opening round of 25-over 305 on Tuesday and was in sole possession of 20th place at the NCAA Division III national tournament.
The Crusaders were one shot shy of joining a tie for 18th with York and Willamette, heading into today’s second round at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, W.Va. The 37-team field will be cut to the top 18 teams and six other individuals after today’s round.
UMHB’s William Sammons was tied for fourth in the individual standings — one stroke behind a trio players sharing the lead — after an even-par 70. Luis Legarreta (78), Kaden Treybig (78), Ari Saldana (79) and Nikolas Keratsopoulos (83) rounded out the Crusaders score.
Illinois Wesleyan led after the first round at 6 over.
At the DIII women’s national tournament in East Lansing, Mich., UMHB’s Sydney McConnell was tied for 34th after a 10-over 82 in the first round Tuesday.
She trailed leader Sarah Hsu of Oglethorpe by eight shots at Forest Akers Golf Course.