Austin Westlake arrived as advertised, and Temple now has its base from which to build.
Clemson-committed quarterback Cade Klubnik passed for 219 yards and three scores in three quarters, and the two-time reigning state champion Chaparrals extended their winning streak to 23 with a 54-13 victory Friday night in the season opener at Wildcat Stadium.
“We weren’t as good as we wanted to be on defense, we’re not even close on offense and our special teams is a joke right now,” said Temple head coach Scott Stewart, who watched his defense surrender 416 yards, his offense held without a touchdown until there was 2:46 left in the contest and the special teams permit a 45-yard punt return TD, snap a ball out of the end zone for a safety and average 16.6 yards per punt.
Needless to say, the opening 48 minutes of 2021 didn’t play out as Temple drew it up. The Wildcats, though, wake up today just six days away from an opportunity to make amends.
“We are going to handle this the right way. I trust them,” Stewart said. “Try to improve as much as we can. The biggest jump is usually Game 1 to Game 2. I don’t know how you get worse, so you have to go up.”
Klubnik did most of his damage before halftime, when the Chaparrals — aiming for a state title three-peat this season after winning the Class 6A Division II crown in 2019 and the 6A-I championship in 2020 — took a 31-3 lead into the locker room.
Junior receiver Jaden Greathouse had six catches for 101 yards, and running back Hunter Henault posted 107 yards, including a 1-yard TD run in each each half, on 26 carries for Westlake.
In his first varsity start, Temple sophomore quarterback Reese Rumfield was 7-of-23 for 90 yards. Senior running back Samari Howard shifted and powered his way to 131 yards on 22 carries, while standout receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot was held without a catch.
Jalen Robinson, who spelled Howard in the fourth quarter, sprinted 80 yards untouched for Temple’s lone TD.
“Knowing they are a good team, we can’t make mistakes. We can’t have three-and-outs (on offense). The defense did a hell of a job today and we have to keep them off the field. That’s our job,” Howard said. “We have to clean things up offensively. There were some good things that we’ll see on film, but we have to execute way better.”
Klubnik, under occasional duress, finished the first half 11-of-18 for 160 yards and touchdowns of 35, 31 and 17 yards.
Greathouse nabbed the first scoring toss on a jumpball as a pouring rain spilled down less than 2 minutes into the contest for Westlake’s early 7-0 lead.
Taurean York temporarily prolonged the Chaparrals’ first-quarter two-score advantage by forcing a Henault fumble that was recovered by O’Tarian Peoples one play after Temple was stopped for a 17-yard gain on a fake punt on fourth-and-22 from its 7-yard line.
The Wildcats, though, went three-and-out after the turnover and 2:12 later it was 14-0 following Henault’s 1-yard plunge across the goal line.
Rumfield and the Wildcats then produced their best drive of the opening half that featured a deep 32-yard completion to Devan Williams and a deeper 42-yard catch by Tr’Darius Taylor to the Westlake 11. Temple settled for Danis Bajric’s 22-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3 at 2:53 of the first quarter.
The Chaparrals turned a Rumfeld fumble into seven points 3 minutes into the second quarter when Keaton Kubecka hauled in Klubnik’s pass for a 31-yard TD.
York’s third-down pass breakup on Westlake’s next possession led to Charlie Barnett’s 38-yard field goal to lift the Chaps ahead 24-3 with 3:06 left in the second.
Westlake padded the advantage to 31-3 with 1:49 before the break with Bryce Chambers’ 17-yard TD catch.
“Like Coach Stewart said, this is the best team we could’ve played. Playing them Week 1, shows us a lot,” York said. “We have some good things. We have some bad things. Kudos to them. They played a good game. Rarely made any mistakes. Still, it’s on us to be able to go out there and execute, and we didn’t execute very well tonight.”
AUSTIN WESTLAKE 54, TEMPLE 13
Westlake 14 17 16 7 — 54
Temple 3 0 0 10 — 13
Wes — Jaden Greathouse 35 pass from Cade Klubnik (Mark Sayegh kick)
Wes — Hunter Henault 1 run (Sayegh kick)
Tem — Danis Bajric 22 FG
Wes — Keaton Kubecka 31 pass from Klubnik (Sayegh kick)
Wes — Charlie Barnett 38 FG
Wes — Bryce Chambers 17 pass from Klubnik (Sayegh kick)
Wes — Henault 1 run (Sayegh kick)
Wes — Safety (snap out of end zone)
Wes — Klubnik 2 run (Sayegh kick)
Tem — Bajric 31 FG
Wes — Will Magids 45 punt return (Sayegh kick)
Tem — Jalen Robinson 80 run (Bajric kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Wes Tem
First downs 25 11
Rushes-yards 44-197 33-239
Passing yards 219 90
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-24-0 7-23-0
Punts-average 2-36 6-16.6
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-65 6-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Westlake: Henault 26-107, Klubnik 8-51, Kamsi Nzeribe 4-15, Nathan Acosta 2-14, Christian Edgar 4-10; Temple: Samari Howard 22-131, Robinson 4-106, Reese Rumfield 7-2.
PASSING — Westlake: Klubnik 15-24-0-219; Temple: Rumfield 7-23-0-90.
RECEIVING — Westlake: Greathouse 6-101, Kubecka 4-62, Chambers 3-29, Pierce Turner 1-10, Adam Sullivan 1-7; Temple: Howard 3-10, Kobe Smith 2-6, Devan Williams 1-32, Tr’Darius Taylor 1-42.