SALADO — Off what the ball bounced, Salado head coach Scott Vasquez, Lady Eagles freshman Lexi Dudecka and La Grange coach Amanda Arlund aren’t sure.
One thing is for certain, though, the ricochet went Salado’s way.
After her one-out single in the bottom of the seventh of a tied ballgame, Dudecka hustled into second on Rylee Oborski’s base hit to center field when the throw into the infield from Kailee Jones bounded off of something — or someone — around the bag and rolled away into shallow right field.
Before she knew it, Dudecka was being waved around third by Vasquez, and the freshman crossed home plate for the winning run in Salado’s 3-2 comeback victory to open a Class 4A best-of-three bi-district series Friday night.
“I was coming around the corner and he had his arm swinging, and I just went,” said Dudecka, who wasn’t the only one without a definitive answer as to how the drama unfolded so quickly and in such a fluky manner.
“Honestly, I don’t know what it came off of,” Arlund said. “I didn’t know if it was glove, elbow. I don’t know. I just saw it bounce off and was like, ‘Oh.’”
As for Vasquez, he didn’t necessarily need to know in the moment how it happened. The fact that the ball wound up where it did was enough.
“I put my eyes on Lexi because I’m probably going to hold her up. But when I saw the ball skip away, we are too fast not to try,” he said. “They may run me out of town if we get thrown out, but I’m going to take that last chance in our last at-bat to win that. We competed to the end.”
Game 2, which was originally scheduled to be played at La Grange but now will be held at Altair Rice because of field conditions, is set for 1 p.m. today. Game 3 would immediately follow, if necessary.
Friday night’s walk-off capped Salado’s nearly game-long rally. La Grange (21-7) went up 2-0 in the second inning on RBI singles by Avery Marshall and Haylie Cooper off Salado starting pitcher Hannah Hudson.
But after giving up four hits in that inning, Hudson allowed just two more in the rest of her complete-game performance while relying on her defense, which held up its end of the deal. The Lady Eagles’ offense eventually did, too.
Following, Reese Preston’s double, second baseman Amanda Cantu — who in the first inning made a nifty sliding, over-the-shoulder catch on the edge of the infield dirt — drove in Preston with a single to get Salado (18-12) within 2-1 in the fourth.
Back-to-back one-out errors by the Lady Leopards put runners on first and second, and a passed ball advanced them to third before Katey Bartek’s RBI groundout scored Dudecka to tie it in the fifth.
“We had runners on plenty of innings and didn’t score them. That comes back to hurt you against a good team. We made way too many errors that shouldn’t have happened. No excuse for that,” Arlund said. “We have some great senior leadership and that’s what it’s going to come down to. We just have to remember that we are in a series. We let that one get away but that’s why we play three.”
Salado, of course, would prefer to play just two.
“Our energy (Friday) was off the top. We were loud, we were cheering and I think that really brought us together,” Dudecka said. “We just have to come in with the same type of energy (in Game 2) and we should do well.”