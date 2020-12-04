Even though they trailed by double digits at the end of the opening quarter and at halftime, the Lake Belton Broncos never felt like they couldn’t win their contest against Lago Vista.
And thanks to a dominant fourth quarter, the Broncos confirmed their hunch and pulled out a 55-49 victory Friday evening at Bronco Gym.
“They just don’t want to lose,” Lake Belton coach Zane Johnston said. “They fought to the end and I’m proud of them.”
The Broncos (4-3) trailed 43-33 early in the fourth but took little time to make up ground.
Point guard Leonard King hit a runner with 7:20 to go to start a 9-0 run for the Broncos. He scored seven of the nine points in the run, including a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:24 left to cap it and cut the lead to 43-42.
Following the 3, Lago Vista’s Mikey D’Ambrose hit a basket to increase the Vikings lead to 45-43, but the Broncos answered right back with Christopher Jarrett draining a 3 from the left wing to tie it at 45 with 4:30 to play.
The game remained tied until Javeon Wilcox was there for a rebound and the putback of King’s missed 3 to give the Broncos their first lead of the game at 47-45 with 3 minutes to play.
The biggest key to the comeback was the play of Micah Hudson and Wilcox, who dominated the boards in the final frame. The Broncos outrebounded the Vikings 15-2 in the quarter.
“I told Micah when I put him in ‘Go get every rebound.’ And he said ‘OK’,” Johnston said. “And I think he did. He’s a special kid.”
In addition to controlling the boards, Hudson scored seven of the team’s final eight points, four of which came on putback opportunities.
“Coach told us we need to complete,” Hudson said of the fourth quarter. “First half, we didn’t do very good. The second half, we just had to go get after it.”
The Broncos aggressiveness in the final frame was what Johnston was hoping he would see early on. Instead the Vikings were the aggressors, grabbing four steals in the first 2 minutes and seven total in the opening frame to help establish a 12-2 lead after the first quarter.
After the shaky start, the Broncos played even basketball in the second and third quarters, trailing 28-18 at the half.
“I’m not going to lie, I was (a little nervous),” Hudson said of being down double digits early. “But you just have to go compete, and that’s what brought us together.”
Johnston said part of the slow start was attributed to the Vikings’ defense, which was a 1-3-1 zone.
“That’s kind of what I feared was going to happen,” he said. “That zone makes some offenses hesitant because it’s not a typical zone most high schools run. It’s not one we simulate in practice because I don’t have time to teach a whole new defense. I just kept telling them to be aggressive, and they finally took the bait. It took three quarters but we finally figured out where the gaps were and where we could attack it.”
King led the Broncos with 14. Daud Khan added 11. David Reed had a team-high 10 points for Lago Vista.
“I’ve only had these guys since Nov. 9 so they are going to continue to get better,” Johnston said of his first-year program. “They have good attitudes, work well together and cheer for each other when others score. They are a fun group to be around. I just hope we don’t have a lot of games like this where it takes us three quarters to get going.”
The Broncos play at Thorndale today.