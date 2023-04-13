Lake Belton track

Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton’s Kendrick Jones (middle) wins the 100-meter sprint on the final day of the District 22-5A meet Thursday at Tiger Field.

BELTON — Kendrick Jones might be a freshman but he’s no stranger to what it takes to succeed on the oval, and he demonstrated as much Thursday night.

jweaver@tdtnews.com