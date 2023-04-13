BELTON — Kendrick Jones might be a freshman but he’s no stranger to what it takes to succeed on the oval, and he demonstrated as much Thursday night.
The Lake Belton sprinter, who’s spent plenty of summer days on the youth track and field circuit and has AAU Junior Olympic records to show for it, flashed speed, patience and his bountiful know-how already assembled as a 15-year-old during Day 2 of the District 22-5A meet, earning gold in three events that helped the Broncos to a second-place team finish at Tiger Field.
And all that turned out to be just the beginning for the third-year track and field program.
Lake Belton’s banner evening was capped by the Lady Broncos, who captured the top team prize and added a Class 5A trophy to its growing stash.
“We knew going in that everybody was going to have to do their job. That started Day 1 with the field events and 3,200 (meters). We had some surprises in the prelims and snuck a few girls into (Thursday’s) finals, and they just went out, everybody, did what they needed to do,” said head coach Shelbi Jackson, whose Lady Broncos were league champs in 4A each of the last two seasons. “They did a fantastic job.”
The girls title came down to the always exhausting and exciting 4x400-meter relay, the last event of the night. Lake Belton had a 15-point edge over Killeen entering the race. The Lady Roos won it in style with a time of 3 minutes, 52.61 seconds, but the Lady Broncos — Maranda Armstrong, Nylah Berrian, Chelsie Miller and Emily Bachicha — smashed their previous best time with a 4:02.12 to take second and sew up the championship with 154 points to Killeen’s 143.
“I knew to give us a chance we were going to have to have a strong 4x4. This group of girls, the PR for the mile relay was like a 4:20. We ran a 4:02 today. I mean, that’s just remarkable to do in a year,” Jackson said.
Killeen Shoemaker was the boys district champ with 185 points. Lake Belton had 166.
Jones, who opened the two-day meet Wednesday with a league title in the long jump, took his top-seed time in the 100-meter dash into Thursday’s final and made it stand up when he edged Killeen’s Keyshawn Campbell at the line for first place with a time of 10.81. Campbell crossed in 10.89 on a windy afternoon.
Not bad for Jones’ first competitive 100 of his high school career.
“I got out of the blocks slow, and I knew when they passed me I had to catch up. I just ran calm and ran my race,” said Jones, adding that facing athletes older than him isn’t a new endeavor. “(Experience) helps a lot because I run against older kids in the summer.”
Jones then entered the blocks in his best and most frequently run race, the 200, and backed up his top seed time once more. Uncorking his long stride, he breezed around the turn and to the line in 21.33 and a victory by seven-tenths of a second.
In between those two individual golds, he anchored the Broncos 4x200 relay team (1:25.76) that went ahead to stay with senior Dawson Cabiad’s third-leg effort.
“My thought process was there is a chance that this is my last meet ever, so I was really going to sell it out here and put everything I had into it,” said Cabiad, who took the handoff in second place from Micah Hudson, the recipient of the baton from leadoff Ty Legg. “The feeling of catching somebody pushes me and makes me go faster. Once I handed it to Kendrick I knew he could finish the job.”
In addition to those gold medals and the runner-up in the mile relay during the well-run Belton High-hosted meet that lasted about 4 hours, the Lake Belton boys also had three more top-four finishes advance to the District 21/22 area meet next Thursday at Bronco Field.
The 4x100 relay was third (Cabiad, Legg, Hudson and Keshawn Baptiste — 43.26) behind winner Killeen Shoemaker (41.49), Malachi Bazemore was third (15.93) in the 110 hurdles and Easton Hammond placed third (50.81) in the 400.
Miller also advanced in the 800 (third) and 400 (fourth) — behind league champ Michaela Mouton of Killeen, a Houston commit, in both. Layloni Watson (third, 100 hurdles), Alexandria Lewis (fourth, 100 hurdles), Armstrong (third, 300 hurdles), Lloyd (fourth, 300 hurdles), Bachicha (third, 200), and the 4x200 relay (Riata Schoepf, Elianna Watson, Layloni Watson and Bachicha — third) rounded out the area qualifiers for the Lady Broncos.
Belton sophomore Olivia Brillhart cruised to the 1,600 gold in 5:22.82, adding to her 3,200 win a day earlier. The two-time cross country state meet participant said she was pleased with her 22-5A races.
“It feels good. I’m just trying to make it out of district and focusing on area, regional and hopefully state,” Brillhart said. “State this year is a goal and I’m going to work my butt off to get as far as I can get.”
Belton, which finished fourth in both team standings, also added to its bundle of area qualifiers on Day 2 with Clayton Oaks’ fourth-place finish in the boys 800 that Aaron Crittenden, Killeen Ellison’s perennial standout, won by 6 seconds, a second-place effort from Breia Finnell in the girls 300 hurdles, second- and third-place finishes from Oaks and Briac Ybanez in the 1,600, and fourth place in girls the mile relay.
