Broncos notebook-Week 2

Lake Belton quarterback Eli Mascarenas (13)  scores a touchdown rushing in last week’s game versus Leander Rouse.

A power outage at Tiger Field cut short Lake Belton’s season opener last week. The Broncos, however, didn’t leave head coach Brian Cope fully in the dark in terms of their capabilities, showing flashes of potential in a small yet jam-packed sample size.

jweaver@tdtnews.com

Tags