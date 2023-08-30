A power outage at Tiger Field cut short Lake Belton’s season opener last week. The Broncos, however, didn’t leave head coach Brian Cope fully in the dark in terms of their capabilities, showing flashes of potential in a small yet jam-packed sample size.
Lake held a 24-point lead — having already churned out 359 yards — with about a minute remaining before halftime last Friday against Leander Rouse when a transformer located just beyond the fenced-in field blew out, leaving the Broncos with a truncated 34-10 victory, plenty of questions answered and a few areas still to address.
“I thought our kids handled it really, really well. Of course, there were some disappointments, but they understand that we can only control what we can control,” Cope said Tuesday before addressing perhaps the most obvious concern stemming from the shortened opener.
“We’re going to be in 48-minute fights. The earlier you can learn how to play for 48 minutes, 4 to 6 seconds every play, the better it is,” he said. “We didn’t get to go through a halftime, and I wish our Silver Spurs and Stampede got to perform in front of a home crowd.”
Those performances are now on hold until Sept. 7. But that home crowd did get to see junior quarterback Eli Mascarenas’ debut, sophomore receiver Davion Peters’ formal introduction, and Micah Hudson’s per usual production.
Mascarenas went 12-of-18 for 271 yards, including Peters’ 55-yard catch-and-run TD, and added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Hudson had 99 yards receiving, and Cash Robin averaged 28 yards per catch en route to 111 total. Cameron Hamilton and Ryan Camacho had one rushing TD apiece.
“I thought how (Mascarenas) managed it was really good. He didn’t panic in the moment. I thought he was a leader, and that’s what you want from QB1,” said Cope, whose team had nine players make their first varsity starts Friday.
Cope lauded the performances for the defensive line, veteran center Brett Harmon, the team’s selected offensive MVP recipient this week, and linebacker Ty Legg, who earned the defensive MVP. Mascarenas was the overall MVP.
The fourth-year coach also pointed to areas in which the Broncos need to fine-tune as they prepare for a road tilt — their second and last non-district matchup — against the Buda Johnson Jaguars (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Shelton Stadium.
“Offensively, we have to improve on pre-snap penalties and being more physical on the O-line,” Cope said. “Defensively, we have to continue to build trust and have better eyes in the secondary.”
The Jaguars
Johnson didn’t just play four quarters last week, it also blanked San Antonio Clark, 28-0. It was a result that caught Cope’s attention, especially considering Clark rolled the Jaguars 34-10 during last season’s Week 1 encounter.
“In theory that’s a 52-point turnaround,” Cope said. “They are much improved.”
Junior running back Kael Hatnot had 188 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries last week for run-oriented Johnson, adding a 42-yard touchdown reception tossed by senior quarterback Carson McMullin (6-of-10, 60 yards). Freshman running back Terrance Grant Jr. added 98 yards on nine carries.
“Defensively, their front seven is really physical. They are big in the secondary,” Cope said, noting that Lake Belton’s two JV teams lost to Johnson in 2022 when the sub-varsity Broncos each went 9-1.
“I think they return four starters on the offensive line. They are just very big and physical, and their tailbacks make them go,” Cope added. “Their quarterback can throw it pretty well and can run when necessary. We’ve got to stop the run.”
Defensive numbers
Legg had a team-high five tackles, while seniors Tre Phillips and Garrett Roland recorded three apiece. Senior defensive backs Selman Bridges, Torre Mallard and Malachi Bazemore were each credited with one pass breakup.
“We’ve had two really physical practices (this week). The kids aren’t resting on being 1-0 because they know that 1-0 only gives you a chance to be 2-0,” Cope said. “So, we want to be 1-0 again this week, and they do a great job of listening to the message.”
Around District 4-5A-I
The league slate starts a week from today when Lake hosts Red Oak for a game that will air on ESPN2. Here is how the rest of the district teams fared in Week 1: Killeen 33, Killeen Chaparral 6; Killeen Shoemaker 34, San Angelo Central 27; Harker Heights 57, Killeen Ellison 13; Houston Heights 28, Cleburne 0; Granbury 43, Carrollton Creekview 12; Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7; Red Oak 19, The Colony 16; Waco 35, Fort Worth Southwest 32.