Lake Belton has been hard at work for months on end to reach this point, reeling off seven wins in nine games to place itself on the verge of a season-long goal.
But there remains one step left to take, and before that, it’s first time for a brief respite.
Following last week’s narrow setback to league-leading and undefeated Midlothian, the Broncos are using their bye week to reflect, heal and refocus before closing the regular season by hosting Killeen Ellison in what likely will amount to a de facto playoff game for each team next Friday.
For now, though, Lake Belton is simply concentrating on itself.
“We set a goal for each practice this week,” head coach Brian Cope said. “(Tuesday) was more individual, (Wednesday) will be more group and Thursday will be more team and we’re really just kind of focused on that. That gives our kids and coaches a chance to reset and go back to some fundamentals.”
The winding journey to get here has been full of positives, as well as a couple roadblocks, for the Broncos in their first playoff-eligible season.
Led by a quick-paced offense that put up 46.4 points per game and produced an area-best 428.8 yards per game, Lake Belton (7-2, 5-2) sits alone in third place in District 4-5A-I and controls its postseason destiny.
A win next week against the Eagles would lock up the Broncos’ first playoff bid.
It’s a goal that’s been at the top of the list since the program’s debut in 2020, but one that has only been attainable this season after Lake played an independent schedule in its first two years.
But now that they’re staring the possibility right in the face, the Broncos are making sure to stay together and remember how they got here.
“We just take it week by week, day by day, just getting better together, as a whole,” senior quarterback Connor Crews said. “Seniors, juniors, even the sophomores on the team, everyone knows. I think we all have the same mindset. Everyone knows this is the last ride for some of us, but I think everyone’s taking it as we’re together for it and it’s our last ride. It’s ours as a team, so we all just get to play together and have fun and go out there and compete.”
Crews has thrown for 2,175 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for a team-best nine TDs in directing an explosive Lake offense that has remained balanced much of the year (246.1 yards per game passing to 182.7 rushing) and scored 40 or more points in every game but its two losses.
The Broncos defense also has enjoyed its share of success along the way, notably during a four-game stretch after Lake Belton dropped a 34-33 last-second defeat to Killeen Shoemaker on Sept. 9, which marked its first defeat of the season.
The Broncos responded to that setback by outscoring opponents by almost 40 points per game in their next four wins, which began with their first and lone shutout in a 42-0 triumph over Waco. Lake Belton’s defense limited opponents to 13.5 points during that time.
Now, Lake hopes to respond in a similar fashion after last week’s 39-37 loss to Midlothian during which the Panthers erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to notch the go-ahead touchdown with 3½ minutes left.
The win gave Midlothian the inside track to the district championship and dropped the Broncos from second to third.
“We’re four points away from being undefeated,” Cope said. “But we can’t go back and fix that. All we can do is look forward and learn from that and get ready to go.”
Cope has talked throughout the season about wanting to see his team peak as the year approaches its conclusion, and he said Tuesday he thinks it is heading in that direction.
“We need to worry about us first, and that’s all we need to work on,” he said. “Just paying attention to little details and fundamentals that are going to matter in close games and just to continue to improve.”
Despite the dramatic loss to Midlothian, the Broncos still had plenty to take away from the game — Cope said he was especially happy with the fight and effort his players showed — and they now know what it takes to get back to where they want to be.
“They’ve been tough losses, but we know that our time’s not over,” Crews said. “We win the next game, that’s all it is. The main thing is just get better, get competitive and just get ready to put on a show next week when we get to play again. That’s really about it. That’s our main focus right now.”
And with the idle week underway, it gives the Broncos a chance to re-energize by taking a couple days off of practice — the team enjoyed Monday off and also will be off Friday — and it gives coaches and players an extra day or two to spend with family.
It also offers a chance to partake in some team-building activities, such as helping at Lakewood Elementary School’s fall festival, which Cope said the team plans to do Friday.
The following Friday is already booked for a date at Tiger Field, however.
“All you can do is look out to the future and find a way to get in and right now this week, our focus is on us and then next week, we’ll worry about Ellison,” Cope said. “These kids are resilient, they’re great kids. They’ll leave it out there every chance they get. We get one more guaranteed opportunity next Friday night, so we’re going to give it our best shot.”