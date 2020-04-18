Our staff culled through thousands of contests that took place between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019, and has chosen 16 of the greatest games covered in person by Telegram writers.
Those 16 games will be placed in a bracket — think March Madness — and readers will vote at tdtnews.com for which ones they believe are the best through all four rounds spread across four weeks until only one game remains as the readers’ choice as the decade’s greatest game.
First Round | Matchup #1
Dec. 20, 2014
In a battle for the Class 5A Division I state championship, Temple and Aledo went toe-to-toe for all 48 minutes. The Wildcats were up 14-7 with 4½ minutes left in the opening quarter, before the Bearcats found the end zone four times in a 15-minute span to take a 35-17 lead into halftime. Temple responded with two Marques Hatcher touchdown runs and answered an Aledo TD with Chad President’s scoring run and Tyler Hannon’s 40-yard TD pass to Jordan Lee on a trick play with 5:50 remaining. The Bearcats provided the final answer on Luke Bishop’s 6-yard keeper with 47 seconds left to win 49-45.
May 20, 2010
Playing their sixth game in five days, the Temple College Leopards needed a rally in the NJCAA Region V Tournament championship game. TC trailed rival McLennan 5-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning but pushed across four runs to tie the game, which needed extra innings. Both teams loaded the bases in the extra frames, but the pitchers and defenses worked out of danger. The score remained knotted before Collin Janssen hit a home run — his third in three days — in the bottom of the 13th that lifted the Leopards to a 6-5 win and into the Junior College World Series for the second time in five years.
First Round | Matchup #2
Nov. 29, 2013
Tenth-ranked Rogers tied No. 9 Refugio at 66-all with 2 seconds left but missed the ensuing extra point, sending the Class 2A Division II regional semifinal into overtime. Brody Malovets’ 2-yard touchdown run put the Eagles ahead in OT, but their 2-point try was unsuccessful. Isaiah Perez tied it with a 1-yard run and the Bobcats, who got 711 yards passing from Travis Quintanilla, kicked the extra point for a 73-72 win. The teams combined for 48 third-quarter points in a contest that featured 10 lead changes and still stands 12th on Texas’ all-time scoring list of 11-man games.
Dec. 18, 2010
Cameron Yoe’s first appearances in a state title game since 1981 came down to the wire. The Yoemen erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in the final 9 minutes, tying it at 27-all on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jack Rhoades to Zach Brashear with 47 seconds remaining. But before Yoe’s coaches could plan their overtime strategy, a 69-yard touchdown strike from Tyler Boyd to Keyarris Garrett with just 26 seconds left lifted Daingerfield to a 33-27 win and gave the Tigers the Class 2A Division I championship. It was the only score of the half for Daingerfield, which led 27-13 at halftime.
First Round | Matchup #3
June 1, 2017
Down 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning of the Class 3A state championship game, Academy Lady Bees senior Gaby Hay stepped into the left-handed batter’s box with one out and 1,197 anxious fans watching. With a mighty swing, Hay ripped a two-run triple to the wall in right-center field at the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field that scored Makayla Henry and Kylah Hulsey and put the Lady Bees ahead. Hay, who was voted the game’s MVP, later scored then worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame in the circle to clinch Academy’s 5-3 win over Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy and the school’s first softball state crown.
June 6, 2012
Jarrell starting pitcher Aaron Burns limited Elkhart to only five hits and two runs before being relieved after the seventh inning, with the Class 2A state tournament semifinal tied at 2-all. It was still knotted at 2 with two outs in the top of the 13th when Burns stepped to the plate and drilled the game’s 368th pitch down the line in left field for a triple. Travis Cockerham followed with an RBI single through the right side to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead, and Morgan Cooper completed his six-inning, shutout relief performance in the bottom of the frame to send Jarrell to the championship game.
First Round | Matchup #4
Dec. 21, 2017
Searching for their first state title since 1976, the Rockdale Tigers got off to a bad start against Brock in the Class 3A Division I championship game. Rockdale trailed 21-0 after the first quarter, but quarterback Torry Locklin, receiver Jaquayln Crawford and its defense led a comeback charge. Head coach Jeff Miller’s squad scored 45 straight points, including 28 in the second quarter, for a 45-29 victory. Locklin (458 total yards) and Crawford (158 total yards) accounted for a rushing, receiving and passing score apiece, and Josh Springer forced a fumble at the Rockdale 7-yard line that kept the momentum with the Tigers.
Oct. 26, 2019
Trailing 14-12 against rival Hardin-Simmons with 1:17 remaining, UMHB got the ball back and needed every tick of the clock to pull off an improbable victory. Without any timeouts, the Crusaders reached the Cowboys 37-yard line and faced 3-and-13 when Jase Hammack’s pass to Gary Ruckman in the middle of the field came up just short of the sticks as the clock continued to count down from 17 seconds. UMHB raced its field goal unit onto the field, holder Luke Poorman received the snap as the final second ticked away, and Anthony Avila’s 43-yard attempt sailed through the uprights for a 15-14 victory.
First Round | Matchup #5
Oct. 5, 2018
Jared Wiley’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on Temple’s first play of the third overtime lifted the Wildcats to a 58-55 victory over Belton in the teams’ first district clash since 2013. There wasn’t going to be overtime until the Tigers’ Connor Carothers hit Anthony Brown for a 33-yard TD with 13 seconds left in regulation. Each team scored a TD in the first overtime. In the second, Temple’s Aaron Wagaman connected on a 40-yard field goal that was countered by Belton’s Logan Smith, whose 51-yard FG forced a third OT. Smith made a 39-yarder to open the third OT, before Wiley and Johnston won it.
March 23, 2013
Down by 12 points against top-ranked St. Thomas with 9½ minutes remaining in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, unranked UMHB put together a frenzied rally. A 3-pointer by Cory Meals capped the Crusaders’ 14-4 run that cut the Tommies’ lead to two points with 4:53 left, and another Meals 3 tied it at 62 about 2½ minutes later. Layton Zinsmeister’s 3 put UMHB on top with 1:44 to go, before St. Thomas took its final lead at 67-66 with 38 seconds remaining. The Crusaders went 8-for-8 from the line over the final 20 seconds to win 74-67 and secure their only trip to the Division III national championship game.
First Round | Matchup #6
Nov. 28, 2014
Temple jumped out to a 28-14 halftime lead against Fort Bend Ridge Point in a Class 5A Division I regional semifinal but was in a 35-all deadlock by the time the final minutes rolled around. After the Panthers knotted the score with 5:21 left, Temple answered with a game-winning, 49-yard drive on which it converted a fourth-and-7 with Chad President’s 10-yard run. It culminated with Cole Martin’s 42-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Wildcats a 38-35 win and a trip to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1993. President finished with 377 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Dec. 3, 2016
Temple quarterback Reid Hesse threw a 16-yard TD pass to D’Yonte Heckstall with 3 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats held on for a 24-23 triumph over favored Manvel in a Class 5A Division I state quarterfinal that started at 9:34 p.m. and ended past midnight at AT&T Stadium. The Mavericks, who entered undefeated, ranked No. 3 and averaged 50 points per game, overcame an 18-10 deficit to lead 24-18 heading to the fourth. After the Wildcats’ go-ahead score, Rogers Franklin and Taquon Graham combined for a fourth-down sack to seal the win and send resilient Temple to the state semifinals.
First Round | Matchup #7
Nov. 20, 2015
Cameron Yoe found itself in unfamiliar territory, trailing Malakoff 32-7 with 3:35 left in the second quarter of a Class 3A Division I area-round playoff game. The Yoemen responded by outscoring the Tigers 38-12 for a one-point lead with 3½ minutes remaining. Malakoff answered on the next play with a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD, but Traion Smith intercepted Malakoff’s 2-point try in the end zone to keep Yoe’s 45-44 lead intact with 3 minutes to play. Smith (186 yards rushing, two touchdowns) then recovered the Tigers’ onside kick that secured the Yoemen’s 19th straight playoff win and kept alive their hopes for a fourth straight state title.
May 30, 2014
A year after being eliminated by the Salado Eagles in the Class 2A Region III final, the Troy Trojans avenged that loss with a 1-0 victory over the Eagles in the same round to advance to the state tournament. Troy’s Zach Epperson and Salado’s Casey Frazier both tossed two-hitters. Troy scored the only run in the fifth, when Bryce Harrimon doubled and scored on an error. The Eagles, who left nine men on base, had runners on first and third in the seventh before Epperson got a ground ball to end it, denying Salado a return trip to the state tournament and giving Troy its first berth since 1983.
First Round | Matchup #8
Feb. 23, 2018
In a regional tournament for the first time since 1997, the eighth-ranked Tem-Cats encountered the No. 2 Lady Eagles at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. Down nine with 1:01 to go, Temple rallied and tied it at 63 as time expired in regulation with Breyaunna Sigler’s 3-pointer then outscored Barbers Hill 15-11 in the extra session for a 78-74 win. Jhakya Dilworth had a team-high 24 points for the Tem-Cats, who also got 16 from Coryn Grovey and 14 from Wilashia Burleson. Temple, led by head coach Tamarah Sanders, beat Crosby 60-40 the following day in the regional final to notch the program’s first state tournament berth.
March 1, 2010
In the playoffs for the first time in five years, the Temple Wildcats pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history by knocking off defending state champion DeSoto 57-52 in overtime to advance to the regional tournament. The Wildcats trailed by 11 at the half but, led by a 24-point performance from Erik Valdez, chipped away at the deficit. Temple forward Donald Robinson drove the lane for a bucket in the waning seconds of regulation to tie it at 48-all and force the extra session, which the Wildcats controlled. Temple forced 31 turnovers on the night and held DeSoto to 27 percent shooting after halftime.