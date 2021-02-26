COLLEGE

Midland 6, Temple 5

Midland 100 040 100 — 6 9 1

Temple 030 000 002 — 5 8 0

Blessie, Gutierrez (7), Rodriguez and Gibson. Medrano, Mott (5) and Gonzales. W—Blessie (1-0). L—Medrano (3-1). 2B—M: Dayton, Heuertz. H: Puls, Chestnut, Gonzales.

Records — Midland 6-2; Temple 7-2.

LeTourneau 1, Mary Hardin-Baylor 0

LeTourneau 000 100 0 — 1 3 0

UMHB 000 000 0 — 0 6 0

Martinez, Crone (6) and Arellano. Zolman, Ripke (6) and McQuary. W—Martinez (1-0). L—Zolman (0-1). 2B—M: Holiday, Bolin.

Records — LeTourneau 2-1, 1-0; UMHB 0-1, 0-1.

LeTourneau 4, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1

LeTourneau 000 000 202 — 4 10 1

UMHB 000 100 000 — 1 6 2

Schurig, Eberlan (7), Stubanas (8), Smitherman (8), Bryan (8) and Arellano. Acierni, Sims (9), Martin (9) and Nebgen. W—Schurig (1-0). L—Acierni (0-1). 2B—L: Brueggemeyer; M: Calle, Nebgen.

Records — LeTourneau 3-1, 2-0; UMHB 0-2, 0-2.

HIGH SCHOOL

Pflugerville ISD tournament

Temple 5, Austin Anderson 2

Anderson 200 000 0 — 2 9 0

Temple 000 000 x — 5 9 0

Records — Temple 3-0

Temple 10, Marble Falls 2

Marble Falls 000 002 — 2 6 1

Temple 115 111 — 10 9 0

Records — Temple 4-0.

Late Thursday

Rogers 10, Dublin 3

Rogers 230 5 — 10 7 0

Dublin 111 0 — 3 4 0

Hoelscher, Williams (2) and Dolgener, Hoelscher (2). 2B—R: Hoelscher 2, Landros. 3B—R: Williams.

Records — Rogers 2-0; Dublin 0-1.

Rogers 7, Valley Mills 6

Valley Mills 240 — 6 6 0

Rogers 430 — 7 9 1

Navarro, McNair (3) and Ewing. Guzman, Prado (2) and Hoelscher. 2B—V: McNair; R: Jones.

Records — Rogers 3-0.

SOFTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Cameron tournament

Temple 4, Cameron Yoe 1

Temple 200 101 0 — 4 6 1

Yoe 000 000 1 — 1 8 1

W—Ares. L—C. Frausto. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—V: name; H: name. 2B—T: Quineros, Munoz.

Records — Temple 4-0; Yoe 0-4.

SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

Temple 5, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Temple goals — Angel Medrano 2, Eric Ortiz, Alejandro Garcia, Imanol Jaramillo Toribio

Belton 1, Killeen Ellison 0

Academy 1, Florence 0

Academy goal — Dylan Egger.

GIRLS

Temple 3, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Temple goals — Emily Diaz 3

Belton 12, Killeen Ellison 0

Belton goals — Makenna Morrow 3, Abby Cargile 3, Kirsten Bush 3, Abby Ponder 2, Sara Navarro

Lake Belton 2, Salado 1 (OT)