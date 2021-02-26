COLLEGE
Midland 6, Temple 5
Midland 100 040 100 — 6 9 1
Temple 030 000 002 — 5 8 0
Blessie, Gutierrez (7), Rodriguez and Gibson. Medrano, Mott (5) and Gonzales. W—Blessie (1-0). L—Medrano (3-1). 2B—M: Dayton, Heuertz. H: Puls, Chestnut, Gonzales.
Records — Midland 6-2; Temple 7-2.
LeTourneau 1, Mary Hardin-Baylor 0
LeTourneau 000 100 0 — 1 3 0
UMHB 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Martinez, Crone (6) and Arellano. Zolman, Ripke (6) and McQuary. W—Martinez (1-0). L—Zolman (0-1). 2B—M: Holiday, Bolin.
Records — LeTourneau 2-1, 1-0; UMHB 0-1, 0-1.
LeTourneau 4, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1
LeTourneau 000 000 202 — 4 10 1
UMHB 000 100 000 — 1 6 2
Schurig, Eberlan (7), Stubanas (8), Smitherman (8), Bryan (8) and Arellano. Acierni, Sims (9), Martin (9) and Nebgen. W—Schurig (1-0). L—Acierni (0-1). 2B—L: Brueggemeyer; M: Calle, Nebgen.
Records — LeTourneau 3-1, 2-0; UMHB 0-2, 0-2.
HIGH SCHOOL
Pflugerville ISD tournament
Temple 5, Austin Anderson 2
Anderson 200 000 0 — 2 9 0
Temple 000 000 x — 5 9 0
Records — Temple 3-0
Temple 10, Marble Falls 2
Marble Falls 000 002 — 2 6 1
Temple 115 111 — 10 9 0
Records — Temple 4-0.
Scores
Temple 5, Austin Anderson 2
Temple 10, Marble Falls 2
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 3, Belton 0
Cameron Yoe 11, Jarrell 1
Mildred 9, Rockdale 8
Jarrell 10, Mildred 9
Taylor 7, Rockdale 1
Late Thursday
Rogers 10, Dublin 3
Rogers 230 5 — 10 7 0
Dublin 111 0 — 3 4 0
Hoelscher, Williams (2) and Dolgener, Hoelscher (2). 2B—R: Hoelscher 2, Landros. 3B—R: Williams.
Records — Rogers 2-0; Dublin 0-1.
Rogers 7, Valley Mills 6
Valley Mills 240 — 6 6 0
Rogers 430 — 7 9 1
Navarro, McNair (3) and Ewing. Guzman, Prado (2) and Hoelscher. 2B—V: McNair; R: Jones.
Records — Rogers 3-0.
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
Cameron tournament
Temple 4, Cameron Yoe 1
Temple 200 101 0 — 4 6 1
Yoe 000 000 1 — 1 8 1
W—Ares. L—C. Frausto. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—V: name; H: name. 2B—T: Quineros, Munoz.
Records — Temple 4-0; Yoe 0-4.
Scores
Temple 4, Cameron Yoe 1
Princeton 9, Belton 8
Wylie 6, Belton 5
Belton 6, Plano West 3
Lake Belton 7, Elgin 6
Lake Belton 7, Brenham 1
Salado 12, Robinson 10
Salado 16, Waco Connally 2
SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
Temple 5, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Temple goals — Angel Medrano 2, Eric Ortiz, Alejandro Garcia, Imanol Jaramillo Toribio
Belton 1, Killeen Ellison 0
Academy 1, Florence 0
Academy goal — Dylan Egger.
GIRLS
Temple 3, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Temple goals — Emily Diaz 3
Belton 12, Killeen Ellison 0
Belton goals — Makenna Morrow 3, Abby Cargile 3, Kirsten Bush 3, Abby Ponder 2, Sara Navarro
Lake Belton 2, Salado 1 (OT)