Volleyball usually is a game of runs. String together enough uninterrupted points and the favorable outcome tends to find its way to that team.
Killeen Chaparral’s point sprees were well-timed in each set Tuesday night and the Lady Bobcats made it all the more difficult on Temple by thwarting the Tem-Cats’ spirited rebuttals in a 25-14, 25-21, 25-23 non-district sweep at Wildcat Gym.
“We’re still really young in the sense that we get on a run but then we let the other team kind of stay on their own run,” Chaparral head coach Sarah Neal said. “But, I’m extremely proud of how they were able to dig out of the ruts tonight and find their run — even if it was one or two points here and there. It’s just about making that comeback because momentum is the biggest game, and if we can at least stop the momentum every once in a while, were going to find our way back.”
The Lady Bobcats (9-13) stopped Temple’s final attempt to harness the coveted momentum in the most fortuitous way on match point.
After the Tem-Cats (11-14) pieced together a rally from six down at 22-16 to get within 24-23, Jeishanice Reyes’ fully extended diving dig found its way over the net and to a vacated spot between Temple players for the closing point.
“We’ve been coming up short lately. We dig ourselves into that hole, and it makes it so much harder to get out of it,” Temple head coach Anna Smith said. “We’re fighting, which I appreciate, but the frustration is still there because I know that they can do it. At some point, they have to believe what I believe.”
Dawn Smith and Kendall Tate had five kills apiece for the Tem-Cats. Keagan Bankston led the way defensively with 16 digs, Kylie Rayas had 13 digs, and Natalia Partida added 15 assists and 14 digs. Dejah Thomas chipped in three loud kills and two blocks.
Often the top target when she wasn’t a setter in the rotation, Mikayla Gray paced the Lady Bobcats with 12 kills and nine assists.
“She’s one of our stronger younger players for sure and I know the girls know that consistency-wise, she’s going to find a hole,” said Neal, who also got six kills from Reyes and three apiece from Madison Edwards and Bailey Thompson.
Chaparral led 11-9 in Game 1 before embarking on a 10-0 charge that turned the opening set into smooth sailing toward a 1-0 match advantage.
Temple built a 9-4 cushion — its largest of the match — early in Game 2, only to have the Lady Bobcats create separation with a pair of 5-0 spurts, the latter of which made it 23-16. The Tem-Cats forced a timeout after Tate’s powerful kill punctuated the set’s longest back-and-forth exchange and got Temple within 23-20. The Lady Bobcats posted two of the next three points — a kill and block from Gray — to stave off the Tem-Cats.
Chaparral’s 8-0 run from down 5-4 to up 12-5 proved handy toward the end of the third set when the Tem-Cats nearly extended the match.
Temple next is at Waco La Vega on Friday then opens District 12-6A with away matches next week against Hewitt Midway and Copperas Cove.
The Lady Bobcats begin 4-5A at home Friday versus Waco.
“I liked their fight and their energy,” Neal said. “They looked like they were having a good time, and that was a good way to roll into the start of our district on Friday.”