HEWITT — Evidently, not everything Yierra Flemings touches turns to gold. After four gold medals in as many events at the Class 3A Region III track and field meet, she finally had to settle for a silver as part of Cameron Yoe’s runner-up finish in the girls 4x400-meter relay.
After all, she is only human, albeit a supremely talented one for being just a sophomore.
Part of the reason for her hardware haul is her work ethic and outlook on the sport, for which she doesn’t measure success in victories but rather by a higher standard.
“Some of my times have decreased this year. They’re still good, but they’re no where they should be at,” she said. “The goal is not just to win. The goal is to make sure I do my best on the track.”
Regardless of whether her performances at Panther Stadium were her best, they were certainly better than everyone else’s. The proof is in the medal count.
One day after setting a regional record on the way to winning the long jump, Flemings was back at work Saturday, when she took home gold medals in the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 400 to go with the relay silver.
The top two finishers in each event qualified for the UIL state championships May 12-14, so that means Flemings will compete in five events in Austin. Joining her in the 3A action at Mike A. Myers stadium will be Academy’s Chris Preddie (boys long jump and triple jump), Troy’s Kylee Goad (girls 100 hurdles), Carlos Cortez (boys 1,600), Graycee Mosley (girls discus) and Nathan Westbrook (boys pole vault), Rockdale’s Tim Grice (boys 200), and Yoe’s Brandi Drake (girls 100), Tracer Lopez (boys 300 hurdles) and Nathan Evans (boys 1,600 and 3,200) along with the other members of all three of the Lady Yoe’s relays (Brittani Drake, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris, Crystal Daniels and Camryn Ward).
Flemings began the final day of the meet by setting a regional record with a leap of 39 feet, 1 inch to win the triple jump. She followed that with a victory in the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.35 seconds, another win in the 400 (57.23) and finally the capping silver medal when the Lady Yoe finished second in the 4x400 (4:04.48).
Teammate Brandi Drake also had a busy day with a silver in the 100 (12.23), a bronze in the 200 (25.28) and a gold as part of Yoe’s 4x100 foursome (48.65).
“It’s fun in Austin, and I really wanted to go,” Brandi Drake said. “That puts pressure on you on here because regionals are harder. There’s more people that you have to beat at regionals.”
Goad will compete alongside Flemings in the 100 hurdles event in Austin after the Troy sophomore finished second Saturday with a time of 14.91.
“This is exciting. I’m really surprised because I had been running in the low 15s, and I finally ran a 14,” she said. “It feels good.”
One year after falling over the final hurdle, crawling over the finish line to finish third and earning the wild-card state berth in the boys 300 hurdles, Lopez had a smoother regional trip this time around.
He stayed upright and earned the silver medal with a time of 39.16.
“I felt a lot more comfortable this year,” he said. “I’m believing in myself and know I can just run my own race.”
Grice ran his own race — at least it seemed that way — in the boys 200, capturing the gold by more than a half-second with a time of 21.85.
“It wasn’t easy. The rest of those guys came out here and fought,” he said. “This shows that hard work pays off.”
Preddie set his second regional record in as many days, duplicating his Friday effort in the boys long jump with a gold-medal leap of 49-1¼ in the triple jump to earn the chance to defend his state gold from last year.
Evans was runner-up in the boys 3,200 on Friday and finished one step higher on the podium in the 1,600 Saturday, winning with a time of 4:31.88. Cortez garnered the event’s other state berth with a second-place time of 4:33.31.
Westbrook and Mosley punched their state tickets Friday, when Westbrook won the boys pole vault competition and Mosley was second in the girls discus.
Lake Belton, Salado, Jarrell athletes earn state berths
LEAGUE CITY — Jarrell’s DJ Warren took home a pair of gold medals to lead the area contingent at the Class 4A Region III meet.
Warren won the boys 100 (10.61) and long jump (23-3¾) as part of a group of four area gold medalists and six state meet qualifiers.
Also earning golds at Challenger Stadium were Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond in the boys high jump (6-9) and Layloni Watson in the girls triple jump (38-8¼), and Jarrell’s Jasmine Benavidez in the girls 800 (2:20.29).
Watson also punched a state ticket with a silver in the 100 hurdles (15.20), as did Lake Belton’s Madison Lux in the girls discus (117-6) and Salado’s Jackson Bragg in the boys pole vault (13-6).