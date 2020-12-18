Temple head coach Michael Thomas expressed slight concern regarding the youthfulness and lack of experience on his squad Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats’ District 12-6A opener against Copperas Cove. With 11 players gone from last year’s 23-win team, Thomas knew his players would have to grow up quickly if they wanted to find success during their league slate.
And while the Wildcats weren’t rewarded with a victory following their tough, down-to-the-wire contest with the Bulldawgs on Friday night, Temple showed it could overcome deficits and play suffocating defense against district competition.
After trailing 50-47 to start the fourth quarter, Temple took a 57-56 lead with 1:30 to go before the Bulldawgs outscored the Wildcats 9-2 over the final 90 seconds to claim a 65-59 win at Wildcat Gym.
Sophomore Jaylon Hall led Temple (4-6) with 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Junior Lawrence Auston added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Junior Quinton Anderson came off the bench to score 12 points, and senior Aundra Jackson finished with seven.
For Copperas Cove, DeQuan Seda scored a game-high 18 points and made four of five shots in the second half. Alani Carter finished with 17 points, including nine in the third quarter. Marcellus Anderson was the third double-figure scorer for Cove (5-2) with 13 points.
Henry Sanchez — 0-for-6 entering the fourth quarter — scored all six of his points over the final 8 minutes for Cove, which was paced offensively down the stretch by Sanchez, Carter and Seda, who combined for 14 of the Bulldawgs’ 15 points in the fourth.
A layup by Anderson and a free throw from Leon Hudson tied the game at 50 with 5:12 to go. The squads exchanged scores before Temple regained the lead at 54-53 on an Anderson layup with 3 minutes to play and again at 57-56 thanks to a 3 by Jackson. Layups by Seda and Sanchez moved Cove in front 60-57 with 40 seconds remaining, and Sanchez and Carter each split a pair of free throws to make it 62-57 with 18 seconds left.
The Wildcats turned over the ball on their next possession, and Seda sealed it with a three-point play with 10 seconds left. Mekhi Gutierrez added a layup for Temple to cap the scoring.
Temple, which will host Belton on Tuesday, got off to a slow start by going 1-for-8 from the field and trailed 7-3 with less than 3½ minutes to go in the first quarter. The Wildcats pulled even at 7 thanks to a 3-pointer and free throw by Hall, but Cove closed the quarter with a 5-0 burst to lead 12-7 heading into the second quarter.
Hall scored seven points in the second, when Temple broke an 18-all tie with an 11-0 run that was fueled by a Hall 3-pointer, layups by Hall and Jackson, a 3 from Auston and a free throw by Hudson for the Wildcats’ 29-20 lead with less than 2 minutes to play in the first half.
Auston’s second 3-pointer of the game made it 32-26 at halftime, as Temple outscored Cove 25-14 in the second quarter.
Neither team established more than a three-point lead in the third. Anderson pushed Cove in front 36-34 with a 3-pointer, only to have Anderson regain the lead for Temple at 39-38 with a three-point play with 4:54 left in the third. Carter’s jump shot with 55 seconds left gave Cove a 46-45 advantage, and Anderson made a 3-pointer to give Cove a three-point cushion entering the fourth.
The Wildcats shot 10-for-27 during the first half, including 2-for-15 in the first quarter, and went 12-for-21 from the field after intermission. Copperas Cove outscored Temple 24-15 in the third quarter and 15-12 in the fourth.