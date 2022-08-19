La’Ron Alexander led a group of four Temple runners to place in the top 20 as the sophomore finished eighth in the 5A-6A boys three-mile run, posting a time of 16 minutes, 24.90 seconds at Friday’s Temple Invitational at Lions Park.
Alexander was joined by teammates Tyson Tamez (10th place, 16:54.40), Anthony Soto (19th, 17:39.10) and Xavier Tools (20th, 17:43.80) as the Wildcats took third place at their home meet, which kicked off the cross country season.
Lucas Thelen, of Round Rock Stony Point, won the meet with a 15:33.30. Jeremiah Calderon, of Copperas Cove, finished 17th with a time of 17:28.50.
Temple will return to action Aug. 26 at the Belton Invitational.
In the 1A-4A three-mile run, it was Salado’s Luke Anderson who turned in a time of 16:01.10 to win first place and help the Eagles to second in the team standings. Anderson was joined by a trio of teammates in the top 20, including Ryan Novotny (seventh, 17:23.60), Coulson Boyd (10th, 17:30.10) and Owen Pitcock (17th, 18:04.80).
Holy Trinity Catholic’s Bruce Reed (17:47.80) also finished 12th and Clayton Shaw (17:58.30), of Lampasas, placed 16th.
On the girls’ side, freshman Maya Ramirez ran a 21:32.70 to place 10th in the 5A-6A three-mile run, helping the Tem-Cats to seventh in the team standings.
The meet was won by Ella Perry (18:36.90) of Harker Heights, which shares District 12-6A with Temple. Kailynn Denney (fourth, 20:16.00) and Daniela Martinez (ninth, 21:23.70) followed their teammate in the top 10 to help Heights capture the team title.
Temple’s Rebecca Terry (21:51.80) finished 16th.
Salado earned the team title in the 1A-4A two-mile run, boosted by Zoie Adcox’s third-place trot of 13:13.10 while teammates Alexa Williams (fifth, 13:30.20) and Penelope Anderson (sixth, 13:30.30) weren’t far behind.
Kate Boone, of Holy Trinity Catholic, garnered silver by clocking a 12:51.60, a time beaten only by Lago Vista’s Aly Wray, whose 12:26.50 won the event.
Nyla Long (14:02.90), of Lampasas, also finished 15th, helping the Lady Badgers to a fifth-place showing.