SALADO — If ever two teams had their first four games run polar opposite of each other, it would be Academy and Salado.
Academy dropped its first two games only to rebound the last two weeks, while Salado looked strong in the opening two weeks but sputtered the last two.
Friday’s game initially showed those same elements. But the end results showed the Bumblebees have found their footing as they came away with a 37-15 victory to spoil Salado’s homecoming festivities.
“I thought we were very balanced and our defensive coaches put together one heck of a game plan,” Academy head coach Chris Lancaster said. “We put together a full game.”
Meanwhile, the Eagles (2-2) seek the spark they enjoyed earlier in the year.
“We’re just off for some reason,” said Eagles head coach Tom Westerberg, who graduated from Salado 40 years ago. “We just have to go watch the video and regroup.”
Salado came out of the gate strong with the opening possession, going 53 yards in eight plays for a touchdown. Luke Law hit Brendan Wilson with two passes for a combined 29 yards to move into scoring position, where Law kept for a 1-yard score.
A bobbled snap forced a fire drill on the PAT, and Kase Maedgen connected with Garrett Combs for the 2-point conversion and Salado’s 8-0 lead just 3 minutes into the game.
It was all Academy (2-2) the rest of the half.
Bees defensive end Elijah Lavan recovered a fumble at the Eagles 21, and Academy settled for a 24-yard field goal by Lucas Sanderson for an 8-3 game at the 4:56 mark of the first quarter.
Academy went on top late in the period when Lane Ward broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown sprint, and the Bees led 10-8.
It took almost the rest of the half before the Bees added to their lead. Academy went 58 yards in six plays. Kasey Mraz hit Ward on an 18-yarder to the 1, and Mraz kept for the TD on the next play with 36 seconds left as the Bees took a 17-8 lead into halftime.
The Eagles got on the board first in the second half to move within two of the Bees at 17-15. Salado moved mostly by air, 84 yards in nine plays as Law connected on five of six passes that culminated in finding Caden Strickland in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard score at the 2:39 mark of the third quarter.
Just as they did in the first half, the Bees answered immediately by going 85 yards in five plays. Mraz found Zane Clark streaking along the left sideline by himself for 59-yard TD to put Academy up 24-15 and take the wind out of the Eagles’ sails as the fourth quarter began.
The Bees closed strong, chewing up the clock with a nine-play, 65-yard scoring driving that ended with Mraz sneaking in from the 1. They used a short field for a final blow, going 43 yards in six plays, with Ward banging in from the 4 to get the final margin.
Ward rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries, and Mraz threw for 209 yards.
“Our run game was more like we like it,” Lancaster said. “We still made a lot of mistakes that we have to correct. We just have to keep grinding and keep getting better.”
Westerberg shouldered the blame for the Eagles’ performance.
“When you put a product out there like that, it comes back on me,” he said. “We’re going to come in this weekend and work hard and put a better product out there.”
ACADEMY 37, SALADO 15
Academy 10 7 7 13 — 37
Salado 8 0 7 0 — 15
Sal — Luke Law 1 run (Garrett Combs pass from Kase Maedgen)
Aca — Lucas Sanderson 24 FG
Aca — Lane Ward 49 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Kasey Mraz 1 run (Sanderson kick)
Sal — Caden Strickland 21 pass from Law (Daniel Chtay kick)
Aca — Zane Clark 9 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Mraz 1 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Ward 4 run (PAT failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Sal
First downs 18 20
Rushes-yards 37-187 27-48
Passing yards 209 149
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-24-1 16-37-2
Punts-average 3-28.2 3-18
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 11-90 9-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Ward 20-124, Zane Clark 1-(-1), Mraz 13-61, Kolton Schreir 3-2. Salado: Kase Maedgen 15-70, Law 11-(-22), Kye Hayes 1-0.
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 17-24-1-209; Salado: Law 16-37-2-149.
RECEIVING — Academy: Clark 3-67, Alex Lawton 5-53, Scout Brazeal 4-45, Ward 2-23, Luke Tomasek 2-15; Salado: Brendan Wilson 4-33, Strickland 2-44, Seth Reavis 3-29, Roman Law 3-15, Morgan Adams 1-13, Drew Young 1-6, Maedgen 2-(-1).